








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Change in tactics enables Petecio to get back at Colombian tormentor
The Philippines' Nesthy Petecio (red) and Colombia's Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda fight during their women's feather (54-57kg) quarter-final boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 28, 2021.
Luis Robayo/AFP

                     

                        

                           
Change in tactics enables Petecio to get back at Colombian tormentor

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Nelson Beltran (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 3:31pm                           

                        


                        

                        
TOKYO – Ranged against a former tormentor, female featherweight Nesthy Petecio put up a different fight and succeeded with a vengeful triumph over Colombia’s Yeni Castaneda in their quarterfinal face-off in the XXXII Olympiad Wednesday.



Petecio stayed away from a brawl and instead beat Castaneda with a methodical in-and-out attack for a unanimous decision that sent her to a Final Four bout versus Italian Irma Testa.





TRACKER: Nesthy Petecio at the Tokyo Olympics



The 29-year-old Davao City pug dominated Castaneda in their return bout and gained the nod of judges Fernando Servide of Argentina, Mariya Kavaklieva of Bulgaria, Yaroslav Renev of Russia, Zhang Guo of China and Maksim Sulejmani of Australia.



“Tinalo niya ako sa India (2018 World Championships). Ang kinaibahan ngayon, gumalaw ako nang gumalaw. Isa, dalawa, alis, yun ang ginawa ko ngayon (She defeated me in the 2018 World Championships. The difference today was I moved a lot. One-two [combination], step away. That's what I did),” said Petecio, a steady lead gun for the boxing team now 5-of-5 in the Tokyo meet.



Petecio is 3-of-3, thus, assured of at least a bronze in her first Olympics. She goes for a shot at the gold medal in her fight with Italian Irma Testa Saturday.



“Huwag daw akong makipag-dikitan sa kanya ng sobra-sobra kasi comfort zone n’ya po ‘yun. Alis po talaga ako kahit pagod na. Alis talaga kasi ‘yun lang po talaga yung main plan namin (I was told not to get too close to her because that's her comfort zone. I needed to step away even though I was already tried. That was our main plan),” said Petecio of the fight plan prepared by Australian coach Don Abnett.



A big key was the boxing coaching staff deciphering and intercepting rightly the fighting style and moves of the Colombian.



“She was very aggressive so the plan was to counter-punch. She changed her plan today and stood there just waiting for Nesthy,” said Abnett.



“In the second round, they were too close, they were wrestling. We told Nesthy not to turn the fight into a scrap but to pick her punches as she has the talent to do that,” Abnett added. “Nesthy is the better boxer but if you try and scrap with a scrapper, usually good boxers don’t win. You fight to your strengths, not their strengths.”



Petecio boxed well and took the first round at 5-0, the second round at 3-2 and the last round at 4-1.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      BOXING
                                                      NESTHY PETECIO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn's heir Ando sets new personal bests despite missing Olympic podium
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn's heir Ando sets new personal bests despite missing Olympic podium


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ando finished seventh in a pool of 10 lifters who, at presstime, were led by Italy's Giorgia Bordignon with 230kg.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo&rsquo;s Japanese coach takes blame
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo’s Japanese coach takes blame


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Japanese coach Munehiro Kugiyama yesterday said he was at fault over Filipino gymnast Caloy Yulo’s heartbreaking performance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo&rsquo;s setback happens to best
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo’s setback happens to best


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
For an Olympic rookie, gymnast Caloy Yulo experienced a setback that isn’t uncommon among first-timers in the quadrennial...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medal hopes alive and kicking as Filipino boxers go 4-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medal hopes alive and kicking as Filipino boxers go 4-0


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Three days into the Tokyo Olympics boxing competitions, the four-strong Team Philippines remained intact, their sights fixedly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Diaz&rsquo; coach celebrates outside circle
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Diaz’ coach celebrates outside circle


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Away from the din of celebration in the weightlifting arena, coach Antonio Agustin felt the joy, excitement and fulfillment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Murray casts doubt on Olympic future after doubles exit&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Murray casts doubt on Olympic future after doubles exit 


                              

                                 38 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Andy Murray said he was unsure if he would play at another Olympics after his bid for a third gold medal ended with a quarterfinal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Elreen Ando seen as future weightlifting champion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Elreen Ando seen as future weightlifting champion


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 49 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Wait for the weight Elreen Ann Ando can deliver down the road.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Zamboanga City to put up statue in honor of hometown hero Hidilyn Diaz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Zamboanga City to put up statue in honor of hometown hero Hidilyn Diaz


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz will have a statue built in the heart of the place where she was born — Zamboanga...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Will taxmen come for Hidilyn Diaz's prizes?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Will taxmen come for Hidilyn Diaz's prizes?


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Are the prizes of Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz taxable? The short answer is yes.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio shines as Philippines marks long-awaited multi-medal Olympic bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio shines as Philippines marks long-awaited multi-medal Olympic bid


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Two days after the golden breakthrough, Team Philippines punched its way to a sure bronze medal and a guaranteed first multi-medal...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with