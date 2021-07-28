








































































 




   

   









Swimmer Remedy Rule bids goodbye to Olympic medal quest
Remedy Alexis Rule from the Philippines competes in the women's 200m freestyle at the SEA Games (Southeast Asian Games) in the Aquatics centre in Clark City, Capas, Tarlac province north of Manila on December 6, 2019. T
Swimmer Remedy Rule bids goodbye to Olympic medal quest

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (Philstar.com) - July 28, 2021 - 10:47am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Remedy Rule finished 15th in the semifinals of the women's 200m butterfly in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, thus ending her quest for a medal for Team Philippines.



Rule clocked 2:12.89 in her race. 






It was earlier reported that Rule will not compete beyond the Olympics and will instead pursue a Masters of Professional Science at the University of Miami


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

