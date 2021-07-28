Swimmer Remedy Rule bids goodbye to Olympic medal quest

MANILA, Philippines – Remedy Rule finished 15th in the semifinals of the women's 200m butterfly in the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday, thus ending her quest for a medal for Team Philippines.

Rule clocked 2:12.89 in her race.

FULL RESULT: Remedy Rule ends her Olympic journey as she fails to move to the Finals of the Women's 200m Butterfly. She finishes the semifinals with a time of 2:12.89 and rank 15th. | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #Olympics #Swimming pic.twitter.com/dxTWXRlToS — Michelle Lojo (She/her) (@MGLojo) July 28, 2021

It was earlier reported that Rule will not compete beyond the Olympics and will instead pursue a Masters of Professional Science at the University of Miami