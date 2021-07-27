








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Hidilyn Diaz's first coach overjoyed for his 'masterpiece'
Antonio Agustin, a silver and bronze medal winner in three SEA Games participations in the 90s, is still part of the Philippine weightlifting team but not of Team Diaz.
STAR/Nelson Beltran

                     

                        

                           
Hidilyn Diaz's first coach overjoyed for his 'masterpiece'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Nelson Beltran (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2021 - 6:28pm                           

                        


                        

                        
TOKYO – Away from the din of celebration in the weightlifting arena, coach Antonio Agustin felt the joy, excitement and fulfillment of Hidilyn Diaz’s triumph.



“My masterpiece,” said Agustin of the Olympic gold winner whom he trained and coached from 2004 to 2017.



TRACKER: Hidilyn Diaz at the Tokyo Olympics



Agustin, a silver and bronze medal winner in three SEA Games participations in the 90s, is still part of the Philippine weightlifting team but not of Team Diaz.



He’s here as coach to Olympic weightlifting debutant Elreen Ando, who will compete in the 64kg class at the Tokyo International Arena Tuesday night.



“Nag-start sila sa weightlifting buhat ang bamboo stick na gamit nila pangsalok ng tubig,” said Agustin of Diaz and the other kids that they trained in Zamboanga.



“Lahat ng kaalaman ko sa weightlifting itinuro ko sa kanila,” added Agustin.



The Pinoy weightlifting coach stepped aside when the Samahang Weightlifting Pilipinas brought in Chinese coach Gao Kaiwen.



Agustin acknowledged the great help of Gao.



“The plan was to train our athletes in China. Pero nag-usap kami ni Hidilyn na instead na pumunta sa China, mag-tap na lang ang federation natin ng Chinese coach,” Agustin said.



And things worked well, with the Chinese coach sharing all his knowledge to Diaz and not leaving the Pinay even at the height of the strongest surge of COVID-19 in Malaysia.



Though left out of the Diaz circle and out of the limelight, Agustin harbors no hard feelings.



He’s happy for the champ. He feels part of history.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      HIDILYN DIAZ
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Epic prize for an epic feat: P35.5M, house and lot await Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Epic prize for an epic feat: P35.5M, house and lot await Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz 


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Apart from winning a historic gold medal for the Philippines, weightlifting wonder Hidilyn Diaz will have 33 million —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 P14M condo unit latest addition to Hidilyn Diaz's brimming Olympic gold prize pot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P14M condo unit latest addition to Hidilyn Diaz's brimming Olympic gold prize pot


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
A hero’s welcome, a bounty worth in the tens of millions, a luxurious condo unit at posh Eastwood and a warm hug from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medal hopes alive and kicking as Filipino boxers go 4-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medal hopes alive and kicking as Filipino boxers go 4-0


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Three days into the Tokyo Olympics boxing competitions, the four-strong Team Philippines remained intact, their sights fixedly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo&rsquo;s Japanese coach takes blame
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo’s Japanese coach takes blame


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Japanese coach Munehiro Kugiyama yesterday said he was at fault over Filipino gymnast Caloy Yulo’s heartbreaking performance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Obiena's top pole vault rival keen on winning Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Obiena's top pole vault rival keen on winning Olympic gold


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The top-ranked pole vaulter and main threat to Filipino EJ Obiena’s golden quest has firmly established himself as one...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn Diaz's first coach overjoyed for his 'masterpiece'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn Diaz's first coach overjoyed for his 'masterpiece'


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Away from the din of celebration in the weightlifting arena, coach Antonio Agustin felt the joy, excitement and fulfillment...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wong a perfect fit as Choco Mucho trounces Cignal for share of lead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wong a perfect fit as Choco Mucho trounces Cignal for share of lead


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Choco Mucho is banking on talented setter Deanna Wong's familiarity with the team's top stars who happened to be her former...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'There is purpose': In her lows as an athlete, Hildilyn Diaz found God
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'There is purpose': In her lows as an athlete, Hildilyn Diaz found God


                              

                                                                  By Christian Deiparine |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In clinching gold in the Olympics, Diaz not only uplifted the spirit of a pandemic-hit nation, but also credited it to God...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'This one sucks': Tennis star Osaka suffers home Olympic shock
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'This one sucks': Tennis star Osaka suffers home Olympic shock


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka's dreams of home Olympic gold were crushed by a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Marketa Vondrousova Tuesday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Not done yet: Hidilyn Diaz shifts focus to SEA Games, World Championships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Not done yet: Hidilyn Diaz shifts focus to SEA Games, World Championships


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
There seems to be no rest for the weary after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won a historic gold in the Women's 55kg weightlifting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with