Not done yet: Hidilyn Diaz shifts focus to SEA Games, World Championships

MANILA, Philippines — There seems to be no rest for the weary after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won a historic gold in the Women's 55kg weightlifting event on Monday.

Diaz said she will now turn her attention to preparing for the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in July 2022 and weightlifting World Championships set in Peru later this year.

"For me, I will focus for SEA Games then may world championship pa kami," Diaz said on an interview with CNN Philippines when asked of her plans with an expected gold medal pot exceeding Php 30 million.

"Hindi ako magsstop kasi kaya ko pa, nakita ko yung galing ko, and alam ko may ibibgay pa ako sa Pilipinas," she added.

Though already on her fourth Olympiad, Diaz displayed top form in Tokyo, lifting a personal best and Olympic record of 127kg to edge gold medal favorite Quiyun Liao of China.

Knowing she still has a lot left in the tank while also being aware of how big her impact is on Philippine sports, Diaz plans to keep going.

"Hindi pwedeng after winning, susuko na ako," said Diaz.

"I need to still continue to inspire the younger generation to still dream... Kailangan tuloy tuloy hanggang sa may susunod sa akin," she added.

As for another Olympics stint in Paris 2024 — what would be her fifth Games — Diaz remained reserved, but also didn't close any doors.

If she feels like she can still do it three years later, then why not.

"Natatakot ako for Paris (2024)," admitted Diaz.

"[Pero] kung yung lakas ko andun, tuloy," she added.