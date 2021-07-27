








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
MVP Sports Foundation finally reaps fruit with Hidilyn Diaz's Olympic gold
Gold medalist Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz stand on the podium for the victory ceremony of the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

                     

                        

                           
MVP Sports Foundation finally reaps fruit with Hidilyn Diaz's Olympic gold

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2021 - 12:27pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation (MVPSF) came into being in 2011 with an ultimate goal in mind — help the country produce its first Olympic gold medalist.



The decade-long wait was all worth it.



TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics



“Wow as in Wow,” said Pangilinan, MVPSF chairman and the country’s biggest sports patron who is more popularly known as MVP, on his Twitter account hours after Hidilyn Diaz’s historic golden performance in the Tokyo Olympics.



“Great job, Hidilyn. We knew it was a tough journey for you, but every step is now well worth it. You have our continuing prayers and support albeit at the end, it is you who does the heavy lifting.



“Tonight, you carried the nation on your shoulders. A huge thanks,” he added.



PLDT chief operating officer (CEO) and MVPSF president Al Panlilio likewise lauded Diaz for serving as an inspiration to the Filipino people.



“Simply amazing. We at the MVPSF are so proud of her. She just showed us that a Filipino can excel in the world stage,” Panlilio told The STAR. “Tears were flowing. She has done the country proud. The first ever Olympic gold medalist and an Olympic record-holder at that.”



The MVPSF will shoulder P10 million of the P35.5 million Diaz would receive as incentives for her feat.



But more than giving rewards, the MVPSF has done its part of helping fund numerous athletes from various sports including Diaz.



"MVPSF was launched 10 years ago with the vision of claiming our first Olympic gold medal. We have to rewrite our vision," said Panlilio.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      HIDILYN DIAZ
                                                      MANNY PANGILINAN
                                                      MVP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Epic prize for an epic feat: P35.5M, house and lot await Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz&nbsp;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Epic prize for an epic feat: P35.5M, house and lot await Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz 


                              

                                                                  By Dino Maragay |
                                 14 hours ago                              


                                                            
Apart from winning a historic gold medal for the Philippines, weightlifting wonder Hidilyn Diaz will have 33 million —...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medal hopes alive and kicking as Filipino boxers go 4-0
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medal hopes alive and kicking as Filipino boxers go 4-0


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Three days into the Tokyo Olympics boxing competitions, the four-strong Team Philippines remained intact, their sights fixedly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn Diaz finally captures elusive Olympic gold for Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn Diaz finally captures elusive Olympic gold for Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hidilyn Diaz ruled the Women's 55kg event after setting an Olympic record of 224kg.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo&rsquo;s Japanese coach takes blame
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo’s Japanese coach takes blame


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
Japanese coach Munehiro Kugiyama yesterday said he was at fault over Filipino gymnast Caloy Yulo’s heartbreaking performance...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio escapes World No. 1, reaches Olympics quarterfinal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio escapes World No. 1, reaches Olympics quarterfinal


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Petecio eked out a 3-2 split decision win over the taller and longer Yu-Ting to book a spot in the quarterfinals.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 P14M condo unit latest addition to Hidilyn Diaz's brimming Olympic gold prize pot
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
P14M condo unit latest addition to Hidilyn Diaz's brimming Olympic gold prize pot


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 55 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A hero’s welcome, a bounty worth in the tens of millions, a luxurious condo unit at posh Eastwood and a warm hug from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Not done yet: Hidilyn Diaz shifts focus to SEA Games, World Championships
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Not done yet: Hidilyn Diaz shifts focus to SEA Games, World Championships


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
There seems to be no rest for the weary after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won a historic gold in the Women's 55kg weightlifting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Judoka Watanabe quickly eliminated in Olympic debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Judoka Watanabe quickly eliminated in Olympic debut


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In just the opening seconds of their Round of 32 match, Cabana Perez managed to grab hold of Watanabe, who was going for a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Lift of Faith': How Hidilyn Diaz bore the hopes of an entire nation
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Lift of Faith': How Hidilyn Diaz bore the hopes of an entire nation


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
More than another line in Diaz's already impressive list of career accolades, it was a feat that will forever be remembe...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fellow Olympians, sports personalities hail golden girl Hidilyn Diaz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fellow Olympians, sports personalities hail golden girl Hidilyn Diaz


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
After Diaz broke the Philippines’ 94-year-old gold medal drought in the Olympics on Monday, the whole country became...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with