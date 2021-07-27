








































































 




   







   















Judoka Watanabe quickly eliminated in Olympic debut
Spain's Cristina Cabana Perez (white) and Philippines' Kiyomi Watanabe compete in the judo women's -63kg elimination round bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo on July 27, 2021.
FRANCK FIFE / AFP

                     

                        

                           
Judoka Watanabe quickly eliminated in Olympic debut

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - July 27, 2021 - 11:38am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Japanese Judoka Kiyomi Watanabe was raring to go in her Olympic debut in the Women's -63kg Judo, but in just 38 seconds Spain's Cristina Cabana Perez ended her journey.



In just the opening seconds of their Round of 32 match, Cabana Perez managed to grab hold of Watanabe, who was going for a takedown.



The Spanish judoka transitioned the takedown attempt into an armlock, which was initially awarded a Waza-Ari but was then declared an Ippon — an instant win in Judo.



Watanabe was visibly disappointed when the call was made as both athletes were set to continue the match after the initial call of Waza-Ari.



Making her Olympic debut, Watanabe qualified for Tokyo 2020 via continental quota. She is a four-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and a silver medalist in the 2018 Asian Games.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      JUDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
