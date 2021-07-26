








































































 




   







   















Epic prize for an epic feat: P33M, house and lot await Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn DiazÂ 
The Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz reacts after placing first in the women's 55kg weightlifting competition during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo International Forum in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
Vincenzo Pinto/AFP

                     

                        

                           
Epic prize for an epic feat: P33M, house and lot await Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz 

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 11:23pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Apart from winning a historic gold medal for the Philippines, weightlifting wonder Hidilyn Diaz will have 33 million — and then some more — reasons to be happy.



As mandated by law, Diaz is set to receive P10 million from the government for ruling the weightlifting women’s 55kg category in the Tokyo Olympics Monday night. Meanwhile, a silver is now worth P17 million while a bronze P7 million.





An additional P10 million each from business tycoons and sports patrons Manny V. Pangilinan of PLDT and Ramon S. Ang of San Miguel, and P3 million from deputy speaker Mikey Romero bring Diaz’s total cash prize to P33 million.



But wait, there’s more.



Diaz, who cleared 127kg in her final lift in clean and jerk and finished with a total of 224kg lifted — both Olympic records — will also be given a house and lot in Tagaytay courtesy of Philippine Olympic president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.



The Zamboanga City pride beat Chinese Liao Qiuyun in a dramatic showdown en route to her golden feat.



Diaz is now easily the most accomplished Philippine Olympian. She’s not just a gold medal winner but a multi-medal winner – the first for the Philippines since swimmer Teofilo Yldefonso won back-to-back bronzes in 1928 and 1932. – With a report from Nelson Beltran


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

