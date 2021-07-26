








































































 




   







   















Petecio escapes World No. 1, reaches Olympics quarterfinal
Chinese Taipei's Yu-Ting Lin (red) and Philippines' Nesthy Petecio fight during their women's feather (54-57kg) preliminaries round of 16 boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 26, 2021.
LUIS ROBAYO / AFP

                     

                        

                           
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2021 - 1:00pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:12 p.m.) Nesthy Petecio was able to escape by a hairline the challenge of World No. 1 Yu-Ting Lin of Chinese Taipei in the Olympic Women's Featherweight Round of 16 bout on Monday.



Petecio eked out a 3-2 split decision win over the taller and longer Yu-Ting to book a spot in the quarterfinals where she only needs one more win to assure a podium finish.





TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics



Three judges favored Petecio, 29-28, which was enough to send her over the edge against her top-seeded foe, who had two judges scoring in her favor.



Petecio and Yu-Ting engaged in a slugfest where both pugs looked able to come out with the win.



But Petecio's more convincing 4-1 first round win helped her come away with the victory.



The Philippine boxing team has yet to suffer a defeat in Tokyo so far after four bouts.



She faces Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda in the quarterfinals set Wednesday.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      BOXING
                                                      NESTHY PETECIO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
