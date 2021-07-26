Petecio escapes World No. 1, reaches Olympics quarterfinal

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:12 p.m.) – Nesthy Petecio was able to escape by a hairline the challenge of World No. 1 Yu-Ting Lin of Chinese Taipei in the Olympic Women's Featherweight Round of 16 bout on Monday.

Petecio eked out a 3-2 split decision win over the taller and longer Yu-Ting to book a spot in the quarterfinals where she only needs one more win to assure a podium finish.

Three judges favored Petecio, 29-28, which was enough to send her over the edge against her top-seeded foe, who had two judges scoring in her favor.

Petecio and Yu-Ting engaged in a slugfest where both pugs looked able to come out with the win.

But Petecio's more convincing 4-1 first round win helped her come away with the victory.

The Philippine boxing team has yet to suffer a defeat in Tokyo so far after four bouts.

She faces Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda in the quarterfinals set Wednesday.