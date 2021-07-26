Paalam outhustles Irish foe as Filipino pugs go 3-0 in Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – It's a 3-0 start for our Philippine boxing team in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Carlo Paalam, the latest to debut out of the four Filipino pugs in Tokyo, took a split decision win over Irish foe Brendan Irvine in the Men's Flyweight Round of 32 on Monday.

Paalam dominated the first round with all judges scoring it in favor of the Filipino, 10-9.

It was a little bit more competitive in the second round with Irvine getting the nod of two judges to cut into Paalam's lead.

But three judges once again scored the bout in favor of the Filipino, 10-9, to give him the victory.

The final scores were two 30-29s and two 29-28s in favor of Paalam while Irvine got one judge picking him, 29-28.

Another Filipino pug in Nesthy Petecio sees action later today in Women's Featherweight, going up against top seed Lin Yu-Thing in the Round of 16.