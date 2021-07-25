








































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Santos hits game-winner as Beermen spoil Slaughterâ€™s Northport debut
Arwind Santos of San Miguel shoots over Northport's Sydney Onwubere.
PBA Images

                     

                        

                           
Santos hits game-winner as Beermen spoil Slaughter’s Northport debut

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2021 - 5:38pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Games on Wednesday (Ynares Sports Arena)

12:30 p.m. – San Miguel vs Blackwater

3 p.m. – Rain or Shine vs Alaska

6 p.m. – Phoenix vs Meralco



MANILA, Philippines – Arwind Santos drained the game-winner as San Miguel Beer got away with an 88-86 win to spoil Greg Slaughter’s debut for Northport in the 46th PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City Sunday.



The veteran forward received a perfect pass from Marcio Lassiter and calmly nailed the go-ahead jumper with 1.2 seconds left, rescuing the Beermen from a near upset en route to their second straight win.






Santos’ heroic was a fitting redemption to his costly mistake the play before, incurring a technical foul after a looseball collision with Sydney Onwubere that led to Robert Bolick swishing a free throw to tie the game at 86 with 7.3 ticks left.



Santos, 40, finished with 17 points, five rebounds and three blocks while CJ Perez tallied 18 markers, eight boards and five steals for the former five-time champion that has rediscovered its fiery form at 2-1 slate after a debut loss to Meralco last week.



Team captain Alex Cabagnot and Mo Tautuaa added 16 and 11 points, respectively, with six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo contributing eight markers and seven boards in his gradual return after a year-long recovery from a shin injury.



“From the start, I knew that this would be a tough game for us because of the presence of Slaughter. But the team really wanted to win, especially Arwind,” said coach Leo Austria as SMB improved to 11-0 overall in All-Filipino tourney against Northport since the latter's PBA entry in 2012.



“We survived in the fourth quarter. It was an ugly finish for us. It was an ugly game in the fourth quarter, but a win is a win,” he added.



After a close duel in the first half, San Miguel took command bridging the third and fourth quarter to erect a huge 81-65 lead only to stare at a near collapse after Slaughter lifted Norhtport on his back with a 20-5 rally.



The 7-foot-0 Slaughter, whom the Batang Pier acquired in a one-one-one trade with Ginebra for Christian Standhardinger, capped off his frenzy with a hook shot over long-time rival Fajardo in the last 47 seconds for a slim 85-86 deficit.



Both squads traded misses since then, leading to Santos’ technical foul, Bolick’s game-tying charity and Santos game-winner in that order for the final count. Kevin Ferrer missed a potential game-snatching trey at the horn.



Slaughter unleashed his full potential with 23 points and 17 rebounds after sitting out in the first two games.



Bolick backstopped him with 19 as the Batang Pier failed to make it back-to-back after clipping Phoenix last week, 115-79. They slid to 1-2.



The scores:



San Miguel 88 – Perez 18, Santos 17, Cabagnot 16, Tautuaa 11, Fajardo 8, Lassiter 6, Pessumal 6, Ross 3, Gamalinda 3.



Northport 86 – Slaughter 23, Bolick 18, Onwubere 12, Balanza 11, Malonzo 10, Taha 9, Rike 1, Ferrer 1, Faundo 0, Elorde 0, Doliguez 0.



Quarterscores: 21-21, 52-45, 79-63, 88-86.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ARWIND SANTOS
                                                      BEERMEN
                                                      GREG SLAUGHTER
                                                      NORTHPORT
                                                      PBA
                                                      SAN MIGUEL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo averts total Olympic disaster, makes it to vault finals
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo averts total Olympic disaster, makes it to vault finals


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was a nightmare of a performance for reigning world champion Carlos Yulo in floor exercise in the Olympics at the Ariake...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Magno puts on a boxing clinic, outclasses Kenyan foe in Olympic debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Magno puts on a boxing clinic, outclasses Kenyan foe in Olympic debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Irish Magno on Sunday added to Nesthy Petecio's victory yesterday when she easily disposed of Kenyan Christine Ongare...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jordan Clarkson, Apl.de.Ap visit Pacquiao at Wild Card
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jordan Clarkson, Apl.de.Ap visit Pacquiao at Wild Card


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Photos show Clarkson and the two artists holding a variety of Pacquiao's championship belts through the years.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rower Nievarez out of Olympic medal contention
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rower Nievarez out of Olympic medal contention


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
Nievarez, who earned an outright berth to the quarterfinals after finishing third in his heat last Friday, clocked 7:50.57...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 South Korean TV network apologizes for offensive Olympic broadcast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
South Korean TV network apologizes for offensive Olympic broadcast


                              

                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
A major South Korean broadcaster apologized Saturday for using offensive images and captions to describe participating countries...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Santos hits game-winner as Beermen spoil Slaughter&rsquo;s Northport debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Santos hits game-winner as Beermen spoil Slaughter’s Northport debut


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Arwind Santos drained the game-winner as San Miguel Beer got away with an 88-86 win to spoil Greg Slaughter’s debut...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Domingo steps up as Creamline routs PLDT to stay undefeated
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Domingo steps up as Creamline routs PLDT to stay undefeated


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Celine Domingo came through as Creamline steamrolled PLDT Home Fibr, 25-16, 25-12, 25-13, Sunday to remain unbeaten and at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine women's football gets big boost with new association
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine women's football gets big boost with new association


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
The growth and development of women's football in the Philippines just got a shot in the arm with the Philippine Women's Football...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Japan's Horigome crowned first skateboarding Olympic champion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Japan's Horigome crowned first skateboarding Olympic champion


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Japanese world champion Yuto Horigome held his nerve to be crowned skateboarding's first Olympic gold medalist after winning...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Osaka makes winning return at Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Japan's Naomi Osaka, the star of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, began her quest for gold Sunday with a 6-1, 6-4 win...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with