Domingo steps up as Creamline routs PLDT to stay undefeated

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Back-up middle blocker Celine Domingo came through in the absence of an injured Jeanette Panaga as Creamline steamrolled PLDT Home Fibr, 25-16, 25-12, 25-13, Sunday to remain unbeaten and at the helm in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.

Domingo responded to the call and filled in effectively up front for Panaga, who sprained her right ankle late in the Cool Smashers’ come-from-behind 20-25, 25-15, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13 win over the Black Mamba Army Lady Troopers Thursday.

And thanks to the 21-year-old former Far Eastern University star and skipper Alyssa Valdez’ match-best 16 points, the Cool Smashers have fortified their hold of the top spot with a pristine 4-0 (win-loss) record.

The Home Fibre Hitters fell to 0-4.

“Ever since ready naman talaga ako kung tatawagin ako ni coach Sherwin,” said Domingo referring to Sherwin Meneses, Creamline coach Tai Bundit’s assistant. “Ready ako m,ag contribute so kanina ang mindset ko, same pa rin, to do my role and everything will follow,” she added.

And Domingo, who had six points and a block, would need this kind of effort in several more games as Panaga will be sidelined for seven to 10 days.

“Nakausap ko PT department naming, 7-10 days sya (Panaga) mawawala, sana mas mababa pa dun,” said Meneses.

Valdez heaped praise on her young middle blocker.

“Si Ceddie (Domingo) even in practice aggressive, energy-wise and also, alam naman natin, very young ,” said Valdez. “’Yung eagerness, yun talaga isa sa mga gusto namin sa mga bata, so nadadala din kami.

“That’s why nung pumasok si Ceddie for Pangs (Panaga), we’re just really happy for her because alam na namin na magde-deliver,” she added.

Meanwhile, Bali Pure’s Graze Bombita was named the first Player of the Week of the PVL Press Corps following her 24-point masterpiece in a shock 19-25, 25-19, 13-25, 27-25, 15-12, over pre-season favorite Chery Tiggo Thursday.

The 30-year-old Bombita, who played college ball for University of Nueva Caceres in Naga City, edged Creamline’s Alyssa Valdez and Michele Gumabao by the group of sportswriters covering the league.

Also considered were Choco Mucho’s Kat Tolentino and Deanna Wong, Petro Gazz’s Riri Meneses and Chery Tiggo’s Jaja Santiago.

“Sobrang nakakataas ng morale. Ngayon lang namin napatunayan sa sarili namin na kaya pala talaga namin. So kailangan naming kumapit talaga para matapos namin hanggang dulo, which is eto na. Eto na ‘yon,” said Bombita, who leads the league in points scored with an average of 21 points a game.