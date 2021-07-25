Golfers Saso, Pagunsan arrive in Tokyo for Olympics

MANILA, Philippines — Two of the Philippines' three golfers set to see action in the Olympics have arrived in Tokyo as their competition looms.

Per the National Golf Association of the Philippines, Yuka Saso and Juvic Pagunsan are already training at the Kasumiganeki Country Club — the venue for the golf matches.

The men's competition begins Thursday, July 29, while the women's competition tees off on August 4.

TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics

Saso's fellow female golfer Bianca Pagdanganan will arrive on the July 29.

Golf is also tipped as one of the disciplines that may bring home the country's first Olympic gold.

Saso looks to be the favorite to achieve the feat after winning the US Women's Open earlier this year.