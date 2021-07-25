








































































 




   







   















Magno puts on a boxing clinic, outclasses Kenyan foe in Olympic debut
Irish Magno (red) in her Olympic debut against Kenya's Christine Ongare
One Sports/Paolo del Rosario

                     

                        

                           
Magno puts on a boxing clinic, outclasses Kenyan foe in Olympic debut

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2021 - 10:40am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 10:49 a.m.) – Make that a 2-0 start for the national boxing team in the Tokyo Olympics.



Irish Magno on Sunday added to Nesthy Petecio's victory yesterday when she easily disposed of Kenyan Christine Ongare in the Women's Flyweight Round of 32 Preliminaries.



A more calculated approach by the Filipina pug — who used effective counterpunching, distance setting, timing and footwork — enabled her to get a unanimous decision over Ongare, with four of the judges scoring it 30-27, and another 30-26.



TRACKER: Irish Magno at the Tokyo Olympics



Ongare was visibly the more aggressive fighter, but Magno was able to land more significant counter shots and displayed better overall boxing skills against the Kenyan.



Magno will thus face Thailand's Jutamas Jitpong in the Round of 16 after the latter beat Algeria's Boualam Roumaysa in the fight after Magno's.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

