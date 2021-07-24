Rule misses out on Olympic 100-meter butterfly semis

MANILA, Philippines – Swimmer Remedy Rule came up short in booking a semifinals berth in her first event in the Tokyo Olympics.

The Fil-Am swimmer, though placing second in her heat at the 100 meter butterfly, failed to finish in the Top 16 of the 33-woman strong competitors at the Aquatics Center in Tokyo on Saturday.

TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics

She ended up 25th with a 59.68 finish, .33 seconds behind her start time of 59.55.

The Texas Longhorn alumni, however, has another chance when the 200 meter butterfly event kicks off Tuesday.

Here, Rule is practically guaranteed a place in the semifinals — thanks to one of the universality entries carrying a personal-best nine seconds slower than the rest, including Rule.