Palmera-Dy glows with near-triple-double as Glutagence goes 2-0 in WNBL

MANILA, Philippines – The Glow Boosters continued to rule the Women's National Basketball League after tallying their second win on Saturday.

A week after their rout of the Pacific Water Queens in the historic maiden professional women's basketball game in the country, the Glow Boosters went 2-0 after beating the Quezon Lady SparTAN, 75-60, at the Bren Z. Guaio Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

Raiza Palmera-Dy once again shone for Glutagence, flirting with a triple-double 22 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals.

She was also efficient from the field going 8/15.

The former national team cager's efforts helped her team eke out the comeback win over Quezon who had a five point lead over the Glow Boosters, 54-49.

Dy led the efforts in the fourth quarter where Glutagence outscored the Lady SparTAN, 26-6.

Apart from Dy, Micah Figuracion, Khate Castillo, and Carol Sangalang also came with efficient offense to help their team to the win.