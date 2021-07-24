








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Palmera-Dy glows with near-triple-double as Glutagence goes 2-0 in WNBL
Raiza Palmera-Dy
WNBL

                     

                        

                           
Palmera-Dy glows with near-triple-double as Glutagence goes 2-0 in WNBL

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 5:06pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Glow Boosters continued to rule the Women's National Basketball League after tallying their second win on Saturday.



A week after their rout of the Pacific Water Queens in the historic maiden professional women's basketball game in the country, the Glow Boosters went 2-0 after beating the Quezon Lady SparTAN, 75-60, at the Bren Z. Guaio Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.



Raiza Palmera-Dy once again shone for Glutagence, flirting with a triple-double 22 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals.



She was also efficient from the field going 8/15.



The former national team cager's efforts helped her team eke out the comeback win over Quezon who had a five point lead over the Glow Boosters, 54-49.



Dy led the efforts in the fourth quarter where Glutagence outscored the Lady SparTAN, 26-6.



Apart from Dy, Micah Figuracion, Khate Castillo, and Carol Sangalang also came with efficient offense to help their team to the win.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pug Eumir Marcial has been tagged by the Associated Press to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio outpoints Congan foe in Olympic debut, advances to Round of 16
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio outpoints Congan foe in Olympic debut, advances to Round of 16


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The win set Petecio up for a clash with top-seeded Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei in the next round.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Barbosa falls to top-seeded Korean in Olympic taekwondo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Barbosa falls to top-seeded Korean in Olympic taekwondo


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The 22-year old, the UAAP Season 81 Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player, stood his ground against the much taller...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT finally lets go of Parks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT finally lets go of Parks


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Bobby Ray Parks Jr., who took a sabbatical amid an impasse in contract renewal talks with the TNT Tropang Giga, may soon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Djokovic makes fast start to Olympic gold bid despite 'brutal' heat
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Djokovic makes fast start to Olympic gold bid despite 'brutal' heat


                              

                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Novak Djokovic launched his quest for Olympic gold on Saturday with a straight-sets win at the Tokyo Games as tennis stars...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio lives up to hype in making light work of first Olympic foe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio lives up to hype in making light work of first Olympic foe


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 56 minutes ago                              


                                                            
As the smoke of the Olympic opening rites cleared, Philippine female boxer Nesthy Petecio was among the first to plunge into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Painters unplug Bolts for solo lead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Painters unplug Bolts for solo lead


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Rain or Shine zapped Meralco, 85-72, in the duel of unbeaten squads and claimed solo lead in the 46th PBA Philippine Cup at...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympic medal quest ends for Filipino taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympic medal quest ends for Filipino taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa ended his Tokyo Olympics journey as he did not get a favorable result from a match on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Margielyn Didal meets skateboarding icon Tony Hawk in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Margielyn Didal meets skateboarding icon Tony Hawk in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The American is a pioneer of modern vertical skateboarding and considered as one of the most influential skateboarders of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with