








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Nievarez faces tougher test in chase of semis spot in Olympic rowing
Cris Nievarez

                     

                        

                           
Nievarez faces tougher test in chase of semis spot in Olympic rowing

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Nelson Beltran (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 3:37pm                           

                        


                        

                        
TOKYO – Rower Cris Nievarez is up against bigger monsters in a bigger race Sunday.



After a day’s rest, Nievarez returns to action in the Sea Forest Waterway, up for a tougher test in seeking further progress in men’s single sculls in the Tokyo Olympics.





TRACKER: Cris Nievarez at the Tokyo Olympics



Germany’s Oliver Zeidler, the 2019 World Championships gold medalist, and Lithuania’s Mindaugas Griskonis, a Euro Championship three-time winner, lead a powerhouse cast Nievarez tangles with in pursuit of a spot in the A-B semifinals.



Also vying in this race are Brazilian Luca Verthein, Kiwi Jordan Perry and Iraqi Mohammad Al Khafaji.



They are giants literally and figuratively.



For one, Zeidler is a towering 6-8 rower. He was power personified in winning the gold medals in the 2019 Lucerne European Championship then in the World Championship in the same year in Ottensheim. Griskonis is a 6-2 specimen with his own collection of victories in Europe.



But Nievarez minds his target.



“Like in the heats, Cris is targeting a Top Three finish to progress to the next round. He’s calm and focused,” said rowing official Magnum Membrere.



On Friday, the Philippine Olympic rowing debutant raced according to his game plan, sticking in the coattails of the top two and safely placing third in Heat 5 to advance to the quarterfinals.



Zeidler topped Heat 6, Griskonis emerged a strong second in Heat 4, Perry was also No. 2 in Heat 2 while Verthein and Al Khafaji were No. 3 and No. 6 in Heat 1.



Al Khafaji reached the quarters from a strong showing in the Repechage Saturday.



The realistic goal for Nievarez Sunday is to beat Verthein, Perry and Al Khafaji to make the A-B semis.



The Filipino, however, has a job cut out for him, with Zeidler, Griskonis, Perry and Verthein all submitting better clockings Friday.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pug Eumir Marcial has been tagged by the Associated Press to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT finally lets go of Parks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT finally lets go of Parks


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
 Bobby Ray Parks Jr., who took a sabbatical amid an impasse in contract renewal talks with the TNT Tropang Giga, may soon...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Petecio outpoints Congan foe in Olympic debut, advances to Round of 16
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Petecio outpoints Congan foe in Olympic debut, advances to Round of 16


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The win set Petecio up for a clash with top-seeded Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei in the next round.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gold for Yulo means doing a more difficult FX routine
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gold for Yulo means doing a more difficult FX routine


                              

                                                                  By Jeremaiah M. Opiniano |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Reigning world floor exercises champion Carlos Edriel Yulo tries to do the improbable in a fixture Olympic sport: win a gold...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Flying Titans nail 2nd straight win
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Flying Titans nail 2nd straight win


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Choco Mucho survived a serious second-set challenge by Sta. Lucia Realty to hack out a 25-17, 25-22, 25-20 victory yesterday...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Margielyn Didal meets skateboarding icon Tony Hawk in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Margielyn Didal meets skateboarding icon Tony Hawk in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The American is a pioneer of modern vertical skateboarding and considered as one of the most influential skateboarders of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creamline, Chocho Mucho put perfect records on the line
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creamline, Chocho Mucho put perfect records on the line


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Sister teams Creamline and Choco Mucho stake their unblemished record against PLDT Home Fibr and a debuting Perlas, respectively,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Wesley So Cup semis: Cordova, Antipolo look to continue giant-killing ways
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wesley So Cup semis: Cordova, Antipolo look to continue giant-killing ways


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Wesley So Cup is down to the last four teams for each of the two competing divisions.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Naomi Osaka just had her 'greatest athletic achievement'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Naomi Osaka just had her 'greatest athletic achievement'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Osaka, the first tennis player to have lit the Olympic cauldron in the history of the Games, spoke about the experience on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Topless Tongan faces ripped rival at Olympic opener
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Topless Tongan faces ripped rival at Olympic opener


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tonga's Pita Taufatofua was feeling the love on Saturday after oiling up to cause an online sensation at a third straight...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with