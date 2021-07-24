








































































 




   

   









Naomi Osaka just had her 'greatest athletic achievement'
An overview shows Japan's tennis player Naomi Osaka carrying the Olympic torch in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
Naomi Osaka just had her 'greatest athletic achievement'

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 2:04pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines —  Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka already has a lot of accolades to her name — including four Grand Slams and being No. 1 on the WTA rankings.



But the 23-year-old said that her greatest feat came outside of the tennis courts — during the opening ceremony of the delayed Tokyo Olympics where she was the final torch bearer who lit the Olympic cauldron.





Osaka, the first tennis player to have lit the Olympic cauldron in the history of the Games, spoke about the experience on social media shortly after.





"Undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life," said Osaka.



"I have no words to describe the feelings I have right now but I do know I am currently filled with gratefulness and thankfulness," she added.



The tennister, who has Japanese and Haitian roots, will make her Olympic debut for the host country when she faces Saisai Zheng of China in the first round of women's singles on Sunday.



 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

