Taekwondo's Kurt Barbosa can still win an Olympic medal. Here's how
South Korea's Jang Jun (Blue) and Philippines' Kurt Bryan Barbosa (Red) compete in the taekwondo men's -58kg elimination round bout during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino jin Kurt Barbosa is still in contention to win an Olympic medal.



This despite losing his debut against top-seeded Jun Jang of Korea in the -58kg Round of 16 on Saturday due to repechage.





The UAAP Season 81 MVP can continue his Olympic journey should Jang reach the gold medal match slated later today.



However, it will not be an easy path for Barbosa to find himself on the podium by the end of the day.



He will need to go through two opponents whom Jang faced en route to the gold medal match.



Barbosa will be locking horns against those who fell to the world champion in the quarterfinals and the semifinals, and he must defeat them to clinch the bronze.



In his first taste of Olympic action, Barbosa fell to Jang, 6-26, with the latter showing mastery over the less-experienced Filipino.



