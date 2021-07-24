Petecio outpoints Congan foe in Olympic debut, advances to Round of 16

MANILA, Philippines — Nesthy Petecio is off to a winning start for the Filipino pugs in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scoring a unanimous decision in her Women's Feathweight opener at the Kokugikan Arena on Saturday.

Petecio thus advances to the Round of 16 following her calculated and comfortable win over Marcelat Sakobi Matshu of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

TRACKER: Nesthy Petecio at the Tokyo Olympics

Four judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of Petecio while another had it closer, 29-28.

The win set Petecio up for a clash with top-seeded Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei in the next round.

