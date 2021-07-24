








































































 




   

   









Petecio outpoints Congan foe in Olympic debut, advances to Round of 16
DR Congo's Marcelat Sakobi Matshu (red) and Philippines' Nesthy Petecio fight during their women's feather (54-57kg) preliminaries boxing match during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on July 24, 2021.
Luis ROBAYO / AFP

                     

                        

                           
Petecio outpoints Congan foe in Olympic debut, advances to Round of 16

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 10:25am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Nesthy Petecio is off to a winning start for the Filipino pugs in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, scoring a unanimous decision in her Women's Feathweight opener at the Kokugikan Arena on Saturday.



Petecio thus advances to the Round of 16 following her calculated and comfortable win over Marcelat Sakobi Matshu of the Democratic Republic of Congo.





TRACKER: Nesthy Petecio at the Tokyo Olympics



Four judges scored the bout 30-27 in favor of Petecio while another had it closer, 29-28.



The win set Petecio up for a clash with top-seeded Yu Ting of Chinese Taipei in the next round.

 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

