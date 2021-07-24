








































































 




   

   









In photos: Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony
A supporter takes photos as fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.
AFP/Yuki Iwamura

                     

                        

                           
                            (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2021 - 9:54am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — A "somber" and toned down opening ceremonies ushered in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.



The pandemic-hit Games were welcomed with an almost empty stadium as fans were banned from events still due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.





Highlights of the four-hour long program included a variety of performances that put the culture of Japan on center stage.



Eight delegates marched for Team Philippines in the Parade of Nations, including flag bearers Judoka Kiyomi Watanabe and pug Eumir Marcial.



The rest of the Philippine contingent were sports officials led by chef de mission Mariano "Nonong" Araneta.



Japan also flaunted its prowess in technology with some 1,800 drones putting on a show during the ceremony.



The program was concluded with the lighting of the cauldron in the stadium with Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka as the final torch bearer.



Relive the opening ceremony of the delayed Summer Games in photos.







An overview shows performers and athlete delegations taking part in the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

AFP/Francois-Xavier Marit













Fireworks go off around the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

AFP/Jewel Samad













Philippines's flag bearer Kiyomi Watanabe and Philippines' flag bearer Eumir Marcial lead the delegation during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

AFP/Martin Bureau













USA's delegation parade during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

AFP/Andrej Isakovic













Japan's flag bearer Rui Hachimura (C) leads the delegation as they parade during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

AFP/Odd Andersen













President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach speaks during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

AFP/Franck Fife













An overview shows dancers acting out as the pictogram for surf during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

AFP/Antonin Thuillier













Kabuki actor Ebizo Ichikawa performs during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

AFP/Hannah Mckay/Pool













Drones fly together to create the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games' emblem in the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

AFP/Franck Fife













An honour guard salutes as the Olympic flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

AFP/Franck Fife













A doctor and a nurse take part in the torch relay of the Olympic flame during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

AFP/Andrej Isakovic













Japan's tennis player Naomi Osaka carries the Olympic torch in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo, on July 23, 2021.

AFP/Jeff Pachoud









 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

