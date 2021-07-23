








































































 




   

   









Medal favorite Petecio ready to rumble atop Olympic boxing ring
This file photo show Nesthy Petecio as she arrives in Manila after clinching the gold medal in the featherweight class of the World Women’s Boxing Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia.
Medal favorite Petecio ready to rumble atop Olympic ring

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Nelson Beltran (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 4:19pm                           

                        


                        

                        
TOKYO – Ready to rumble.



Nesthy Petecio declared Friday she’s not just ready but “super ready,” confident of coming out strong to provide Team Philippines a triumphant start in the Tokyo Olympics boxing competition at the Kokugikan Arena here Saturday.





“Sobrang ready,” said Petecio, answering a query from a member of the Philippine media on her readiness to start her quest for an Olympic gold.



She’s cool and a bit loose after a therapeutic massage in the clinic inside the Athletes Village.



And she intends to carry the same bearing without losing focus as she slugs it out with Congo’s Marcelat Sakobi in a preliminary-round tussle in women’s 54-57kg category.



They’re the opener in Session 1 of Tokyo2020 slugfest starting at 11 a.m. (10 a.m. in Manila).



“Kaya ni Nesthy iyan (the Congo pug). Hindi namin nakikita yan sa World Championship,” said coach Rey Galido, implying Petecio has a big edge being a seasoned fighter with an AIBA World Championships title in her credit.



Sakobi, for her part, was an African Championships winner in the 60kg category in 2017.



“Kahit sino kalaban, preparado ang mga boxers natin,” said Elmer Pamisa, another member of the Philippine coaching staff.



Petecio has no knowledge of Sakobi but she has full trust on her coaches that she would be guided well during the fight.



“Bahala ang mga coaches ko diyan,” said Petecio, optimistic they can do the right adjustments when needed during the fight.



Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines president Ricky Vargas has high hopes on all their boxers.



“This is about toughness, preparation, motivation, confidence and having a focused and determined mindset. Our boxers worked hard for that,” said Vargas.



“They are ready to rumble with the best,” Vargas added.



Women’s flyweight Irish Magno trades punches with Kenyan Christine Ongare at 11:15 a.m. Sunday, men’s flyweight Carlo Paalam clashes with Ireland’s Brendan Irvine Monday while Eumir Marcial, enjoying a first-round bye as a seeded fighter, won’t see action until Thursday versus the winner in a first-round clash between an Algerian and a Ugandan.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

