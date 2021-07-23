








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Manila survives Isabela ambush in Wesley So Cup

                     

                        

                           
Manila survives Isabela ambush in Wesley So Cup

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 3:20pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – No one expected the Isabela Knight Raiders to give the Manila Indios Bravos trouble in the quarterfinal battle of the Wesley So Cup. More so after Manila took the first set, 16-5, beat them twice in the eliminations, and handled them as well in the recent All-Filipino Cup.



The Knight Raiders summoned their pride and talent to take the second set, 11-10, and send the outcome into sudden death Armageddon.



With the Indios Bravos leading 5-2 in blitz chess in the second set, it looked like another cakewalk. However, Isabela, finally getting enough support for their wondrous Vietnamese import WGM Mai Hung Thi Nguyen, saw Manny Senador best Yosef Taher, NM Gerardo Cabellon stun GM Ino Sadorra, and homegrown player Anwar Cabugatan turn back Jerome Balico for a 9-5 win and a total of 11-10.



When push came to shove, Manila coolly blew away Isabela’s hopes for an upset in Armageddon when they fielded the unusual lineup of Deniel Causo, Balico and Taher, who all chalked up wins against Nguyen, Senador and Cabellon respectively, 3-0, to advance to the semi-finals of the Northern Division.



Despite the loss, Isabela can look back at their ascent in the Northern division. They finished 10-24 in the All-Filipino Cup. In the second conference Wesley So Cup, their elimination round record was 17-17. 



In the play-in for the Knight Raiders to get into the play-offs, Isabela survived the upset-conscious Quezon City Simba’s Tribe, to go to the quarterfinals.



For their next phase in their quest for a title, Manila faces All-Filipino champions Laguna on Saturday.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rower Nievarez books quarterfinals spot in Men's Single Sculls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rower Nievarez books quarterfinals spot in Men's Single Sculls


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
It's a great start for Team Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics after Cris Nievarez booked a slot in the quarterfinals in Men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pug Eumir Marcial has been tagged by the Associated Press to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Gregzilla suits up for NorthPort
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 July 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After sitting out two games to get familiar with coach Pido Jarencio’s system, Greg Slaughter is ready to make his NorthPort debut against San Miguel Beer in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto assures Gilas: I shall return
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto assures Gilas: I shall return


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto explained his decision to skip Gilas Pilipinas duties for the FIBA Asia Cup, vowing to sport national colors anew...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nievarez credits coach after entering rowing quarterfinals in Olympic debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nievarez credits coach after entering rowing quarterfinals in Olympic debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cris Nievarez deflected the credit of his fantastic Olympics debut to his coach after he booked an outright quarterfinals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Medal favorite Petecio ready to rumble atop Olympic boxing ring
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medal favorite Petecio ready to rumble atop Olympic boxing ring


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 6 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Nesthy Petecio declared Friday she’s not just ready but “super ready,” confident of coming out strong to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Physically ready' Obiena seeks greater heights in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Physically ready' Obiena seeks greater heights in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
According to the 25-year-old's father and national team coach Emerson Obiena, the young pole vaulter is in tip-top shape and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iligan withdraws from VisMin Super Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iligan withdraws from VisMin Super Cup


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Iligan City has backed out from the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, leaving just eight squads in contention for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ranged vs Korean top seed, Barbosa unfazed ahead of Olympic taekwondo bid
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ranged vs Korean top seed, Barbosa unfazed ahead of Olympic taekwondo bid


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
After passing through the proverbial eye of the needle in the Olympic qualifiers, lone Filipino taekwondo bet Kurt Barbosa...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist featured in Genshin Impact
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist featured in Genshin Impact


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
After the release of its 2.0 updates, Genshin Impact surprised fans with an upcoming free playable character familiar to many...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with