Iligan withdraws from VisMin Super Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Iligan City has backed out from the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, leaving just eight squads in contention for the Mindanao Leg title at the Pagadian City Gym in Zamboanga del Sur.

The league on Friday announced the development following a meeting with representatives from the Archangels.

“There was an internal problem and they decided to pull out,” said the league memo noted by VisMin Super Cup COO Rocky Chan.

Iligan was winless in five starts and will forfeit its remaining matches against host Pagadian, JPS Zamboanga City and Alza Alayon Zamboanga del Sur.

The Archangels bowed to Kapatagan (64-56), Misamis Oriental (69-64), Roxas (84-79), Clarin Sto. Niño (98-65) and Basilan (83-77).

Iligan’s exit also paved the way for the automatic playoff entry of the eight remaining squads bannered by unbeaten Clarin Sto. Niño with a pristine 5-0 slate.

The Mindanao Leg playoffs will kick off next week with the survivor advancing to the grand finale against Visayas Leg champion Mandaue.