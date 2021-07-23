








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Ranged vs Korean top seed, Barbosa unfazed ahead of Olympic taekwondo bid
As he’d done in the Taekwondo Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Amman, Jordan, Kurt Barbosa said he would just give everything and fight with his heart out.
Philippine Olympic Committee Facebook page

                     

                        

                           
Ranged vs Korean top seed, Barbosa unfazed ahead of Olympic taekwondo bid

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Nelson Beltran (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 2:44pm                           

                        


                        

                        
TOKYO – After passing through the proverbial eye of the needle in the Olympic qualifiers, lone Filipino taekwondo bet Kurt Barbosa fears no more.



Be it the Tokyo Games men’s -58kg category top seed whom he has drawn as Round-of-16 opponent at the Makuhari Messe Hall here Saturday.





TRACKER: Team Philippines at the Tokyo Olympics



As he’d done in the Taekwondo OQT in Amman, Jordan, Barbosa said he would just give everything and fight with his heart out.



In the opening round, on the other side of the mat is the highly touted two-time world champ and five-time Grand Prix winner Jang Jun of South Korea.



“Ang daming madra-draw, yung No. 1 pa. Pero maganda na rin yan, kapag tinalo natin, mas madali na ang dadaanan,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino.



The 16-man -58kg draw is littered with great talents but none greater than the Korean with an excellent 92.4-percent (61-of-66) winning rating in his career.



He’s been all over the world, collecting titles here and there from his junior playing years.



But Barbosa is unfazed, vowing to put up a fight.



Going to Tokyo, the Bangued, Abra native is still on a high from his stirring come-from-behind victory over hometown bet Zaid Alhalawani to nail his Olympic entry in the Amman, Jordan OQT.



With 12 seconds remaining, Barbosa was staring at a five-point deficit, but stole the match in the end with a rapid-fire attack at the finish.



With that, he believes everything is possible.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      2021 TOKYO OLYMPICS
                                                      KURT BARBOSA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Rower Nievarez books quarterfinals spot in Men's Single Sculls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Rower Nievarez books quarterfinals spot in Men's Single Sculls


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
It's a great start for Team Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics after Cris Nievarez booked a slot in the quarterfinals in Men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AP Report: Marcial projected to win gold; Petecio, Diaz among favorites in Tokyo Olympics


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino pug Eumir Marcial has been tagged by the Associated Press to win a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics in the men's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Gregzilla suits up for NorthPort
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 July 23, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
After sitting out two games to get familiar with coach Pido Jarencio’s system, Greg Slaughter is ready to make his NorthPort debut against San Miguel Beer in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto assures Gilas: I shall return
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto assures Gilas: I shall return


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 16 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto explained his decision to skip Gilas Pilipinas duties for the FIBA Asia Cup, vowing to sport national colors anew...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Nievarez credits coach after entering rowing quarterfinals in Olympic debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Nievarez credits coach after entering rowing quarterfinals in Olympic debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Cris Nievarez deflected the credit of his fantastic Olympics debut to his coach after he booked an outright quarterfinals...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila survives Isabela ambush in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila survives Isabela ambush in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
No one expected the Isabela Knight Raiders to give the Manila Indios Bravos trouble in the quarterfinal battle of the Wesley...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Iligan withdraws from VisMin Super Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Iligan withdraws from VisMin Super Cup


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Iligan City has backed out from the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup, leaving just eight squads in contention for the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist featured in Genshin Impact
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist featured in Genshin Impact


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
After the release of its 2.0 updates, Genshin Impact surprised fans with an upcoming free playable character familiar to many...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Boxing fights for reputation at Tokyo Games after Rio controversies
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Boxing fights for reputation at Tokyo Games after Rio controversies


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Boxing's credibility is on the line at the Tokyo Olympics after a series of scandals saw its governing body given the boot...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Duterte okays additional P100K incentive for Olympians in Tokyo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Duterte okays additional P100K incentive for Olympians in Tokyo


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday gave the green light on handing out an additional P100,000 to each of the 19 Filipinos...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with