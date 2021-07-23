Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist featured in Genshin Impact

MANILA, Philippines — After the release of its 2.0 updates, Genshin Impact surprised fans with an upcoming free playable character familiar to many PlayStation players.

Aloy, the main protagonist of the Guerrilla's Horizon Zero Dawn, will be joining the world of Teyvat as a free 5-star character, Genshin Impact's strongest rating. Those playing on PS4 and PS5 will simply have to log in to the game on their consoles while players on other platforms will receive the character by in-game mail.

Besides Aloy joining the Genshin Impact world, game developers miHoYo and Guerrilla said that there will be more details to come with the two games' crossover. The collaboration will be part of Version 2.1 and 2.2 updates of Genshin Impact, but no release date has been given as of writing.