Duterte okays additional P100K incentive for Olympians in Tokyo

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday gave the green light on handing out an additional P100,000 to each of the 19 Filipinos competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez said the additional support was approved upon their recommendation and Senate Committee on Sports chairman Bong Go.

It is on top of the $1,000 allowance all of them will receive for just being there in the quadrennial event.

“Our athletes deserve this additional show of support. Thank you President Duterte sa lagi niyong suporta sa ating mga atleta,” said Ramirez.

The national government, using people’s money, has already spent P2 billion since 2016 with a one goal in mind — to end the country’s long search for an elusive Olympic gold medal.

“We can see the sincere care of the President for our athletes, grassroots to elite ito. He is the only president who never missed any Palarong Pambansa, consistently recognized the achievements of our athletes by always inviting them to the Palace and sacrificed standing for three straight hours to award the incentives of our elite athletes,” he said.

Of course, an Olympic gold is worth P35.5 million for a Filipino who would end up claiming it.