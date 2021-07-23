








































































 




   

   









Epic All Stars Mobile Legends Tournament slated

                     

                        

                           
Epic All Stars Mobile Legends Tournament slated

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2021 - 1:16pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — CLEAR and Unilever have partnered with Rumble Royal to scout for the next esports superstars with the CLEAR Next Level All Stars Tournament Mobile Legends.



“Mobile Legends has redefined the gaming scene in the Philippines and if you don’t keep a cool head during the game, you just might lose a star in the ranking,” shares Kat Lim, Unilever Shampoo Brand Manager. “We want to find the best players of the game and see if they have what it takes to Make the CLEAR Upgrade when they’re on a winning streak.”



The event will see leading Filipino Mobile Legends streamers L3bron, ChooxTv, Joross Gamboa, Kayla Heredia, Eric Eruption Tai and Hypebit$ as team captains who will draft their own via CLEAR's Rookie Hunt, where a lucky rookie from the winning team will have the opportunity to be scouted by Pro League teams.



All games will be streamed exclusively at the Rumble Royale Facebook page beginning July 23, with the top teams fighting hero to hero on August 27. Fans watching the tournament will have a chance to get exclusive promo codes that can be used to purchase CLEAR items via Shopee. Each purchase will equal a raffle entry for a chance to win up to P10,000 worth of ML diamonds.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

