Swimmer Remedy Rule to envision Filipino fans in stands during Olympic debut

MANILA, Philippines – There will be no spectators for events in the Tokyo Olympics as Japan continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for Filipino swimmer Remedy Rule, she will attempt to “see” a home crowd in her mind's eye — one that she saw in person during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

Speaking to Paolo del Rosario on an episode of The Game, Rule said she'll use the memory of the SEA Games held in Manila to her advantage.

"Since there won't be spectators, the last time I was representing the Philippines was at the SEA Games so [I'll] just [be] envisioning that crowd," Rule said.

"I felt a lot of love and support [then]," she added.

The swimmer bagged two silvers and two bronzes in the biennial games that year.

Rule will be competing in the 200m butterfly and 100m butterfly in the Games.

She already gained a free ticket to the semifinals in 200m butterfly after the event drew only 17 participants.

But she will have to work her way through the Heats of the 100m butterfly set Saturday, July 24.

Approaching her Olympic debut, the 24-year-old is nothing but ecstatic to compete in the biggest stage of her career.

"Just walking into the aquatics center for the first time, you know, I just got chills and swimming in the pool, just saying to myself 'I'm at the Olympics, I'm swimming at the Olympic pool'," said the Texas Longhorns alumni.

"For this dream I've had for 15 years to finally come to fruition I couldn't ask for anything more," she added.