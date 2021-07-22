








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Creamline turns to Alyssa Valdez, avoids upset axe vs Black Mamba
The power-hitting Alyssa Valdez came through when her team needed it most, unloaded a big kill that broke a 13-all deadlock as Cool Smashers fought back from a 1-2 set down and a 3-9 deficit in the deciding set and seized the solo lead with a pristine 3-0 (win-loss) record.
PVL

                     

                        

                           
Creamline turns to Alyssa Valdez, avoids upset axe vs Black Mamba

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2021 - 6:21pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Games Friday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

3 p.m. – Sta. Lucia vs Choco Mucho

6 p.m. – Petro Gazz vs Cignal HD



BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Creamline went to Alyssa Valdez in the fifth and last set as it survived an upset-conscious Black Mamba Army, 20-25, 25-15, 25-27, 25-19, 15-13, Thursday night to seize the solo lead in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.



The power-hitting Valdez came through when her team needed it most, unloaded a big kill that broke a 13-all deadlock as Cool Smashers fought back from a 1-2 set down and a 3-9 deficit in the deciding set and seized the solo lead with a pristine 3-0 (win-loss) record.



“Iniisip namin is to really just get one point, I think every point counts nung last, last few remaining, nung fifth set. Yun lang naman iniisip naming,” said Valdez, who finished with 20 points.



The game also produced a lot of heroes including Tots Carlos and Kyla Negrito.



Carlos, provided the spark off the bench in her team’s 24-26, 28-26, 25-22, 25-20 win over Petro Gazz Tuesday, started on this one and unleashed a game-high 26 hits, including 24 on kills.



Negrito, for her part, spelled starting setter Jia Morado early in the fifth and was instrumental in willing the Cool Smashers back from a six-point deficit.



Creamline assistant coach Sherwin Meneses lauded Army, which fell to 1-2, for its perseverance.



“Army hindi bibitaw yan talaga, syempre experience nayan,” said Meneses.



Kept off the court for a week, Perlas finally gets the chance to come out of its shell and launch its campaign in the PVL against Petro Gazz on Sunday.



Though no one from among the players and coaches tested positive for Covid-19 since they entered the bubble, the Perlas Spikers’ games were deferred as the league moved them to isolation rooms individually to ensure their health and safety after a member of the team delegation yielded a positive result days before the inaugurals of the country’s first-ever pro league.



But after undergoing quarantine, all members yielded negative RT-PCR test results, paving the way for the team’s stint and thus completing the 10-team cast chasing the top four places in the single round elims.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ALYSSA VALDEZ
                                                      CREAMLINE
                                                      PVL
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto begs off from Gilas&rsquo; next journey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto begs off from Gilas’ next journey


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto won’t be joining his fellow Gilas Pilipinas young guns in their next journey.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine women's volleyball squad moves training base to Bantangas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine women's volleyball squad moves training base to Bantangas


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine women’s volleyball team will move its training camp from Laoag, Ilocos Norte to Batangas on Friday in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spence says Pacquiao will 'definitely retire' after their fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spence says Pacquiao will 'definitely retire' after their fight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 31-year-old remained noncommittal, however, when asked if he expected to knockout Pacquiao.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tidbits from the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 and 2021 NBA championship seasons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tidbits from the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 and 2021 NBA championship seasons


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Interestingly, there are nice oddities to glean from when comparing the Milwaukee Bucks' championship seasons in 1971 and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Perlas passes COVID-19 hurdle; Choco Mucho shoots for No. 2
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Perlas passes COVID-19 hurdle; Choco Mucho shoots for No. 2


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kept off the court for a week, Perlas finally gets the chance to come out of its shell and launch its campaign in the Premier...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympian Fact Sheet: Carlos Yulo (Gymnastics)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympian Fact Sheet: Carlos Yulo (Gymnastics)


                              

                                 5 minutes ago                              


                                                            
World champion gymnast Carlos Yulo is among the medal favorites for Team Philippines. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Olympian Fact Sheet: Cris Nievarez (Rowing)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Olympian Fact Sheet: Cris Nievarez (Rowing)


                              

                                 19 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Rower Cris Nievarez will usher in Team Philippines’ bid in the Tokyo Olympics, competing in Heat 5 of the men’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hunt for elusive Olympic gold begins for 19-strong Philippine team
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hunt for elusive Olympic gold begins for 19-strong Philippine team


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
In chase of a first Olympic gold medal for nearly a century now, the Philippines could finally nail it in a Summer Games like...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kai Sotto vows to return to Gilas armed with experience from NBL stint
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kai Sotto vows to return to Gilas armed with experience from NBL stint


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto explained his decision to skip Gilas Pilipinas duties for the FIBA Asia Cup, vowing to sport national colors anew...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'No interest': Little cheer in Tokyo day before Olympics open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'No interest': Little cheer in Tokyo day before Olympics open


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The athletes are in the Village and the world's media has arrived, but for many in Japan, there's little festive cheer just...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with