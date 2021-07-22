Antipolo ousts Caloocan in Wesley So Cup

MANILA, Philippines – The Antipolo Cobras struck and their venom took down the mighty Caloocan Loadmanna Knights in the very first major upset of the ongoing playoffs of the Wesley So Cup.

The Cobras blitz play in the first set, 4-3, but came out smoking in rapid play for a massive 12-2 beatdown that resulted in a 16-5 win.

Jan Emmanuel Garcia was the lone player to take points in rapid play.

Heading into the second set and in need of a win to send the outcome into Armageddon, Caloocan found itself on their collective heels in blitz play as only Jan Emmanuel Garcia and Nelson Villanueva could muster points in a 5.5-1.5 win.

Needing to rally, IM Paulo Bersamina, Arvie Lozano, and import Jimmy Liew backstopped Garcia as they took a 10-4 win for a total of 11.5-9.5 to send the match into Armageddon.

In sudden death extra boards, Antipolo’s Emmanuel Emperado and David Elorta switched places on the top boards with the former dropping to the second board and the latter going to the top. Both dropped Bersamina and Garcia although Sherwin Tiu on the third board lost to Caloocan’s Nelson Villanueva.

It didn’t matter as Antipolo sprung the upset of the play-offs with a 2-1 win in Armageddon.

The two teams split their elimination round matches with their second meeting going into Armageddon which Antipolo won, 3-0, just this past July 14.

The win sent Antipolo to the Northern Division semifinals against San Juan which conquered Cavite, 12-9, and 18-3.

The semifinals is slated for Saturday, July 24.