2K teases NBA 2K22 with new details

MANILA, Philippines — 2K revealed new details on the much-awaited NBA 2K22 game, which is set for release in two months.

Courtside Report shared in-game images of cover players Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki and Candace Parker, along with other details on the 2K franchise’s upcoming installment.

On-The-Court Gameplay is seeing improvements in both offense and defense. The block, steal and shot contest systems are all getting upgraded, giving players more control of their virtual teams and making gameplay more dependent on user skill.

Other improvements are seen with the return of MyTeam: Draft. This lets players select their own complete lineup from a constantly updated player pool and experience the development of that team with Cross-Gen Progress and Collection. This allows players to save and transfer their progress in MyTeams between consoles of the same platform (e.g. PS4 to PS5).

The City will also be getting an improvement after fans complained with how empty it felt when it first appeared in the next-gen console version of NBA 2K21. This time, The City is getting livelier with more quests and additional non-playable characters.

For players of PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, The Neighborhood is also getting an upgrade as it heads to the seas. The 2K22 version of The Neighborhood will be taking place in the spacious decks of a sailing cruise ship with players having new adventures to exotic locations with unique shoreside events.

The narrative experience of turning pro player with MyCareer is also getting seeing changes like pursuing side ventures in areas such as fashion or the music industry to build a more lucrative career.

Previews for upcoming reveals such as Seasons, MyNBA & MyWNBA were also teased but more details would be announced come August and September.

NBA 2K22 will be released on September 10 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.