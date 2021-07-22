








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
2K teases NBA 2K22 with new details
Here's Candace Parker, Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic will look in the upcoming NBA 2K22 game.
2K

                     

                        

                           
2K teases NBA 2K22 with new details

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Michelle Lojo (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2021 - 2:01pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — 2K revealed new details on the much-awaited NBA 2K22 game, which is set for release in two months.



Courtside Report shared in-game images of cover players Luka Doncic, Dirk Nowitzki and Candace Parker, along with other details on the 2K franchise’s upcoming installment. 



On-The-Court Gameplay is seeing improvements in both offense and defense. The block, steal and shot contest systems are all getting upgraded, giving players more control of their virtual teams and making gameplay more dependent on user skill. 



Other improvements are seen with the return of MyTeam: Draft. This lets players select their own complete lineup from a constantly updated player pool and experience the development of that team with Cross-Gen Progress and Collection. This allows players to save and transfer their progress in MyTeams between consoles of the same platform (e.g. PS4 to PS5).



The City will also be getting an improvement after fans complained with how empty it felt when it first appeared in the next-gen console version of NBA 2K21. This time, The City is getting livelier with more quests and additional non-playable characters.



For players of PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, The Neighborhood is also getting an upgrade as it heads to the seas. The 2K22 version of The Neighborhood will be taking place in the spacious decks of a sailing cruise ship with players having new adventures to exotic locations with unique shoreside events.



The narrative experience of turning pro player with MyCareer is also getting seeing changes like pursuing side ventures in areas such as fashion or the music industry to build a more lucrative career. 



Previews for upcoming reveals such as Seasons, MyNBA & MyWNBA were also teased but more details would be announced come August and September.



NBA 2K22 will be released on September 10 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ESPORTS
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sotto begs off from Gilas&rsquo; next journey
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sotto begs off from Gilas’ next journey


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kai Sotto won’t be joining his fellow Gilas Pilipinas young guns in their next journey.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spence says Pacquiao will 'definitely retire' after their fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spence says Pacquiao will 'definitely retire' after their fight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The 31-year-old remained noncommittal, however, when asked if he expected to knockout Pacquiao.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine women's volleyball squad moves training base to Bantangas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine women's volleyball squad moves training base to Bantangas


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine women’s volleyball team will move its training camp from Laoag, Ilocos Norte to Batangas on Friday in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 NorthPort clobbers Phoenix by 36 points
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 July 22, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
NorthPort bounced back with a bang, sailing to a wire-to-wire 115-79 rout of Phoenix Super LPG for its first win in the 46th PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Greek NBA star Giannis beats language barrier to be vocal leader
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Greek NBA star Giannis beats language barrier to be vocal leader


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Overcoming a language barrier and roller-coaster playoff emotions have helped Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo move...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 'No interest': Little cheer in Tokyo day before Olympics open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'No interest': Little cheer in Tokyo day before Olympics open


                              

                                 2 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The athletes are in the Village and the world's media has arrived, but for many in Japan, there's little festive cheer just...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Antipolo ousts Caloocan in Wesley So Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Antipolo ousts Caloocan in Wesley So Cup


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Antipolo Cobras struck and their venom took down the mighty Caloocan Loadmanna Knights in the very first major upset of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yulo Olympic dream: Triple backflip is crucial
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yulo Olympic dream: Triple backflip is crucial


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Filipino world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo has a big game-time decision to make here, something that could make or break...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No fans, fewer athletes: Tokyo Olympics set for unusual opening ceremony


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
One of the strangest Olympics in history will get off to an equally unusual start when the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony takes...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tidbits from the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 and 2021 NBA championship seasons
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tidbits from the Milwaukee Bucks' 1971 and 2021 NBA championship seasons


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Interestingly, there are nice oddities to glean from when comparing the Milwaukee Bucks' championship seasons in 1971 and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with