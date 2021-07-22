Young Filipino players test mettle in Asian Schools Chess Championships

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines clashes with the best and brightest the region could offer as it sees action in the 2021 Asian Schools Chess Championships unfurling Friday via chess website Tornelo.com.

World Olympiad veteran Jerlyn Mae San Diego spearheads Philippines A that also includes Mhage Sebastian, Mariel Sadey Rinoa and Princes Louise Oncita in the premier girls’ Under-17 division while Jasper Faeldonia, Jeremy Marticio, Jave Mareck Peteros and Robick Von Villa will represent Philippines A in the open U17 class.

The host country is leaving no stone unturned as it fielded in a full 83-strong delegation, the fifth highest among the 890 players coming from 24 nations waging war in this event slated today until Sunday for the boys and July 29-31 for the girls.

To be staked are medals in individual team open and girls categories in different age brackets — U7, U9, U11, U13, U15 and U17 — in this meet organized by the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP), sanctioned by the Asian Chess Federation (ACF) and International Chess Federation (FIDE) and backed by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Powerhouse India and Iran have entered 96 chessers each along with Sri Lanka while Malaysia will send 84.

Bangladesh (66), Hong Kong (38), Indonesia (11), Iraq (8), Japan (4), Kazakhstan (12), Kyrgyzstan (31), Lebanon (20), Maldives (6), Mongolia (55), Nepal (7), Oman (10), Pakistan (5), Qatar (4), Singapore (44), Syria (15), Thailand (50), Chinese Taipei (33) and Uzbkeistan (16) are also participating.

NCFP president and Senior Deputy Speaker Prospero Pichay, Jr. will usher in the event in simple opening rites that will also be graced by ACF president Sheikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nehyan, secretary-general Hisham Al Taher and executive director Toti Abundo.