Batang Pier drown Fuel Masters to enter win column
Robert Bolick flirted with a triple-double with 20 points, 11 assists and seven boards to lead six players in double figures as the Batang Pier poured it down on the Fuel Masters after bleeding for their lowest production in franchise history last week.
Games on Friday (Ynares Sports Arena)

3 p.m. – Ginebra vs Blackwater

6 p.m. – San Miguel vs NLEX



MANILA, Philippines – Northport bounced back with a bang, sailing to a wire-to-wire 115-79 rout of Phoenix Super LPG for its first win in the 46th PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City Wednesday.



Robert Bolick flirted with a triple-double with 20 points, 11 assists and seven boards to lead six players in double figures as the Batang Pier poured it down on the Fuel Masters after bleeding for their lowest production in franchise history last week.



The Batang Pier, who suffered an 85-63 loss to Meralco in their debut, flipped the switch this time and set their largest winning margin (36 points) ever after trouncing Ginebra in Game 1 of the 2019 Governors’ Cup semifinals, 124-90.



Northport shot the second-lowest field goal (21%) in league history against the Bolts but clicked from all cylinders versus the Fuel Masters, firing at 50-percent mark built on league conference-high 17 triples.



Six of those treys came from rookie big man Troy Rike including four straight in the fourth quarter on his way to 20 markers, eight boards and three blocks. Kevin Ferrer (20), Sydney Onwubere (15), Jamie Malonzo (15) and Paolo Taha (12) also joined the parade.



Rike, the No. 11 pick, and the second overall pick Malonzo, who had three slam dunks, were the first freshmen to score in twin digits this season.



But for coach Pido Jarencio, it was their suffocating defense that catapulted his wards to clipping the Phoenix’s wings right off the bat.



“Our first game was a disappointment. We set the record for the (second) lowest percentage so what we did is fix one thing and that’s our defense,” said Jarencio as Northport limited Phoenix to 31-percent mark including a dismal 16-percent shooting from beyond the arc.



“We concentrated on our defense. I told them if we get stops, our offense will come. It all started on defense,” he added as Northport barely felt the temporary absence of key guys Sean Anthony and Greg Slaughter.



Only up by four after the opening frame, Northport allowed Phoenix to just 13 in the second while exploding for 28 to erect a commanding 50-31 halftime lead.



It was all Batang Pier since then, keeping the Fuel Masters at bay to hand their second straight defeat after bowing to Magnolia, 80-73.



The new troika of Vic Manuel (26), Matthew Wright (15) and Jason Perkins (12) put up wasted efforts in Phoenix’s first 0-2 start in the Philippine Cup since joining the league in 2016.



Note: Games of the TNT Tropang Giga and Terrafirma scheduled this week have been pushed back anew as per the adjusted PBA schedule due to their ongoing isolation after entering the health and safety protocols.



The match of Dyip against Rain or Shine on Friday has been postponed while ROS replaced TNT as Meralco's opponent on Sunday.



The scores:



Northport 115 – Bolick 20, Rike 20, Ferrer 20, Onwubere 15, Malonzo 15, Taha 12, Elorde 6, Faundo 4, Balanza 3, Subido 0, Doliguez 0, Grey 0.



Phoenix 79 – Manuel 26, Wright 15, Perkins 12, Jazul 8, Garcia 6, Melecio 4, Demusis 2, Chua 2, Pascual 2, Rios 2, Faundo 0, Muyang 0, Calisaan 0, Napoles 0, Tamsi 0.



Quarterscores: 22-18, 50-31, 79-51, 115-79.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

