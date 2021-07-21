








































































 




   

   









50 for 50': Bucksâ Antetokounmpo named Finals MVP
Giannis Antetokounmpo was named the 2021 NBA Finals MVP
50 for 50': Bucks’ Antetokounmpo named Finals MVP

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 12:05pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:09 p.m.) – Add another MVP trophy for Giannis Antetokounmpo of the newly minted NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks — this time in the finals.



Antetokounmpo had an unbelievable performance in Game Six with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks to help the Bucks end a 50-year NBA title drought Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) at the Fiserv Forum.








In the six-game series, Antetokounmpo averged 35.2 points, 13.2 rebounds and five assists. 



All this after coming off a two-game absence due to an injury he suffered against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals.



The 26-year-old signed a five-year extension with the Bucks just last year after talks of his possible exit floated around.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

