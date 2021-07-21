Bucks finish off Suns in Game 6, end NBA title drought

MANILA, Philippines – Bucks in six, indeed.

The Milwaukee Bucks ended a 50-year NBA championship after closing out the Phoenix Suns in Game Six, 105-98, of the finals at the Fiserv Forum on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo turned in a virtuoso performance with 50 points, 14 rebounds, and a whopping five blocks to lead his team to their first title since 1971.

After starting the game strong and leading in double figures after the opening salvo, the Bucks had to fend off a Suns comeback that saw their lead erased at halftime and were down by six, 41-47.

But Antetokounmpo imposed his will on the Suns defense in the third quarter and unexpectedly did well on the line to swing momentum back to the Bucks and forced the Suns to play catch up for the latter part of the game.

While two free throws by Crowder left the door ajar for the Suns with 1:14 ticks left in the game, 96-100, but a Khris Middleton jumper in the possession right after proved to be the dagger.

Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis were the supporting cast for Antetokounmpo with their 17 and 16 points, respectively.

Chris Paul had 26 points in the losing effort for the Suns, who were aiming to force a winner-take-all Game Seven for their first title in franchise history.

Devin Booker, for his part, scattered 19 points.