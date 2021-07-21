








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Team Lakay's Jeremy Pacatiw to debut in ONE: Battleground
Jeremy Pacatiw will be making his ONE Championship debut next week
Instagram/Jeremy Pacatiw

                     

                        

                           
Team Lakay's Jeremy Pacatiw to debut in ONE: Battleground

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2021 - 10:11am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – One of Team Lakay's latest ONE Championship signees, Jeremy Pacatiw, will be making his debut in ONE: Battleground.



Penciled in for Friday, July 30, in Singapore Indoor Stadium, Pacatiw will engage in a bantamweight mixed martial arts bout against China's Rui Chen in the promotion's return to live events after being stalled for over a month.





ONE Championship put all its live events on hold back in May due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Singapore.



Pacatiw, who was formerly with BRAVE CF, signed with ONE Championship just last June, along with fellow Team Lakay members Jhanlo Sangiao and Stephen Loman.



He is the first of the new Team Lakay stars to make his debut with Loman's bout against John Lineker called off earlier this year after the Filipino caught COVID-19.



Pacatiw (10-4-0) will thus test his mettle against Chen (9-2-0).



Chen is coming off of a loss against Won Il Kwon of Korea in January of this year.



Headlining ONE: Battleground is the Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship between titlist Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and challenger Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.



Burma's Aung La N Sang, India's Ritu Phogat, and Singapore's Victoria Lee will also be seeing action in the fight card.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ONE CHAMPIONSHIP
                                                      TEAM LAKAY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala ranked world No. 2 junior tennis player
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala ranked world No. 2 junior tennis player


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 20 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipina sensation Alex Eala is now the No. 2 junior player in the world as per the latest International Tennis Federation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bradley picks Spence over Manny
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Former WBC/WBO superlightweight and WBO welterweight champion Tim Bradley has lost to only one fighter in his career that spanned 37 fights and he was beaten twice by the same man.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Gilas faces quality teams in Jordan
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The learning process continues for youth-laden Gilas Pilipinas as the Nationals compete in the King Abdullah Cup in Jordan from July 25-Aug. 3.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 4 PBA players feared positive
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 July 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The PBA reported its first suspected COVID-19 positive cases in the young season and immediately stepped up its health and safety protocols.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Romero tosses in P3 million for gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Romero tosses in P3 million for gold


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Deputy Speaker Mikee Romero sweetened the pot for Filipino athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics unfolding on Friday after...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Joshua to defend heavyweight titles against Usyk in London in September
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Joshua to defend heavyweight titles against Usyk in London in September


                              

                                 34 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Britain's Anthony Joshua will defend his World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organization...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Spence says Pacquiao will 'definitely retire' after their fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Spence says Pacquiao will 'definitely retire' after their fight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The 31-year-old remained noncommittal, however, when asked if he expected to knockout Pacquiao.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Creamline unveils gem in Carlos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Creamline unveils gem in Carlos


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Creamline found a gem in new recruit Tots Carlos as it survived old rival Petro Gazz in a gripping 24-26, 28-26, 25-22, 25-20...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala now world&rsquo;s No. 2 junior netter
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala now world’s No. 2 junior netter


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Following her twin title in Milan, Italy last week, Filipina sensation Alex Eala is now the No. 2 junior player in the world,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kristina not in Tokyo just to compete
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kristina not in Tokyo just to compete


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fil-Am sprinter Kristina Knott is back in full strength after a bout with COVID-19 last month.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with