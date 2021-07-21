Team Lakay's Jeremy Pacatiw to debut in ONE: Battleground

MANILA, Philippines – One of Team Lakay's latest ONE Championship signees, Jeremy Pacatiw, will be making his debut in ONE: Battleground.

Penciled in for Friday, July 30, in Singapore Indoor Stadium, Pacatiw will engage in a bantamweight mixed martial arts bout against China's Rui Chen in the promotion's return to live events after being stalled for over a month.

ONE Championship put all its live events on hold back in May due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Singapore.

Pacatiw, who was formerly with BRAVE CF, signed with ONE Championship just last June, along with fellow Team Lakay members Jhanlo Sangiao and Stephen Loman.

He is the first of the new Team Lakay stars to make his debut with Loman's bout against John Lineker called off earlier this year after the Filipino caught COVID-19.

Pacatiw (10-4-0) will thus test his mettle against Chen (9-2-0).

Chen is coming off of a loss against Won Il Kwon of Korea in January of this year.

Headlining ONE: Battleground is the Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship between titlist Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and challenger Prajanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.

Burma's Aung La N Sang, India's Ritu Phogat, and Singapore's Victoria Lee will also be seeing action in the fight card.