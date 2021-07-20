Newcomer Carlos shines for Creamline in win over Petro Gazz

Games Wednesday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center)

3 p.m. – Cignal vs Sta. Lucia

6 p.m. – Choco Mucho vs PLDT Home Fibr

BACARRA, Ilocos Norte — Creamline found a gem in new recruit Tots Carlos as it survived old rival Petro Gazz in a gripping 24-26, 28-26, 25-22, 25-20 victory Tuesday to zoom to the top alongside Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference at the PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center here.

Carlos, a prize find from the University of the Philippines, came through with big shots after big shots late in the third set and the critical parts in the fourth to help propel the Cool Smashers, the 2019 Open Conference titlists, to their second straight win and to the top alongside the Crossovers.

She ended up with seven hits, all coming when it mattered most.

“Ako naman laging ready like what the coaches and my teammates remind me, ready ako palagi,” said the 23-year-old Carlos, who also celebrated after receiving good news that she will graduate in her Physical Education course.

Skipper Alyssa Valdez and Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses heaped praise on the power-hitting Carlos.

“Si Tots (Carlos) naman always ready,” said Valdez. “Alam naman niya din role niya as early as now, alam niya lagi dapat handa. It’s very professional of her na ganun mentality niya.”

“Actually, lahat naman ng players are ready. Napag-usapan namin yun, konting adjustment lang ready na siya sa loob,” said Meneses, who turned a leaf Tuesday, to Carlos.

Valdez led the way with 16 points, while Jeneatte Panaga, Michele Gumabao and Risa Sato chipped in 15, 12 and 11 points, respectively.

It also produced a hero in Jia Morado, who dished out 35 excellent sets, a conference high.

The Angels rode on the troika of Ces Molina, Remy Palma and Riri Meneses, who had 18, 17 and 16 hits, but had fell short in the end to absorb their first defeat against a win.

Meanwhile, Choco Mucho will finally make its pro debut as it clashes with PLDT Home Fibr (0-2) at 6 p.m. today.

Cignal HD (0-1) clashes with Sta. Lucia Realty (1-1) in the opener at 3 p.m.