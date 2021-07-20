Alex Eala ranked world No. 2 junior tennis player

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina sensation Alex Eala is now the No. 2 junior player in the world as per the latest International Tennis Federation (ITF) rankings released Tuesday following her twin titles in Milan, Italy last week.

Eala has amassed 2786.25 points to overtake France’s Elsa Jacquemot (2404.25) and match her career-high ranking (No. 2) that she reached last year before slipping back to third place.

The 16-year-old ace only trails top-ranked Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva (2991.75) of Andorra by a manageable gap, gaining a pretty shot to bump her off with more events lined up this year.

Eala zoomed closer to the top of the world junior rankings after a double-championship in the JA Milan, ruling both the girls’ singles and doubles events.

Ranked as the No. 1 player in Milan, Eala rolled over her counterparts capped off by a 6-3, 6-3 win over Czech Republic’s Nikola Bartunkova in the singles finale.

She and American partner Madison Sieg were also the top seed in the doubles, finishing it off with a 6-4, 4-6, 13-11 finals victory over Croatia’s Lucija Ciric Bagaric and Belgium’s Sofia Costoulas.

It’s the ninth overall juniors title for Eala, including two doubles Grand Slam crowns after her conquests in the 2020 Australian Open and 2021 French Open.

She fell short in her quest for a third Slam in the Wimbledon earlier this month but is anticipated to regain stroke in the prestigious US Open later this year.

In the women’s pro circuit, Eala has also won a maiden title last January to slowly move up in the ranks from outside Top 1000 last year. She’s currently at No. 634 of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings.