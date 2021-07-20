Justin' Time: Quiban hits clutch birdies to clinch PGA Tour berth

MANILA, Philippines – Needing to finish strong to realize a dream PGA Tour stint, Justin Quiban did just that, birdying four of the last five holes in stirring fashion to fire an eight-under 63 Monday and clinch one of the coveted four spots for this week’s rich 3M Open of the PGA Tour in Blaine, Minnesota.

Quiban, who shot a 68 to tie for seventh and make the 20-player cut in the cutthroat pre-qualifier at the Victory Links Golf Course Friday, actually looked headed for a rough day on the par-71 layout with a two-birdie, one-bogey frontside card and a slew of rivals turning in low scores to fuel their respective bids.

But the breaks went his way at the back as he came away with a big eagle-2 feat on the par-4 No. 10, gained a stroke on the par-5 12th then strung up three straight birdies from No. 14.

After a solid drive on the 18th, Quiban hit a superb 7-iron shot from 180 yards, the ball landing right on the edge of the green then rolling to within four. He made the putt for a closing 29 and signed for a 63 for third.

Kentucky’s Stephen Stallings closed out better with a 61 to top the final elims while Tom Lovelady of Florida shot a 62 to claim second place. Norman Xiong of California carded a 64 to finish behind Quiban for the last spot in this week’s $6 million championship headlined by South African Louis Oosthuizen, who lost steam and ended up joint third in last week’s British Open won by American Collin Morikawa.

Other world-ranked players in the fold are Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Stewart Cink, Keegan Bradley, Charles Howell III, Matt Kuchar, Brandt Snedeker and Steve Stricker.

Although some Filipino players have played on PGA Tour events as sponsor’s invites or through other routes, Quiban must’ve been the first to make it through via Monday qualifiers.

“I think my parents are still asleep (in the Philippines) and I don’t know if they know about the good news,” said Quiban, who beat his chest then raised his right arm after holing out on No. 18, thrilled over the rare chance of slugging it out with some of the world’s best at TPC Twin Cities, also in Blaine, beginning Thursday.

“I was so happy,” said the 25-year-old shotmaker, who tried his luck in the US following the suspension of the local golf tour where he won twice, including the PGT Asia at Luisita in 2017 and in PGT Bacolod in 2018.

“My heart was going fast. The last five holes I knew I had to go low,” said Quiban, who, during the lull on the local circuit and before embarking on his US campaign, had trained, stayed in shape and honed up his game at Manila Southwoods.

“We wish him all the best on his play this week,” said Jerome Delariarte, golf director of Southwoods, where Quiban remains a dependent member after anchoring the team to a number of club titles during his amateur days.

“He definitely has the game and mindset to play with the big names,” added Delariarte.