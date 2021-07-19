Mindoro ousts Palawan from Wesley So Cup playoffs

MANILA, Philippines – The Mindoro Tamaraws won two of the biggest games in their young history when they shocked the Palawan Queen’s Gambit, which owned a twice-to-beat advantage in the play-in matches of the Wesley So Cup last July 17.

The Tamaraws having endured so much off the court drama that saw some of their players decamp for greener pastures in the northern division stunned Palawan, 11-10, in the first game to send it to a sudden-death match.

Mindoro led, 4-3, after blitz play of the second game. Come rapid play, it looked like the Queen’s Gambit had turned things around with Marife dela Torre giving a massive account of herself on Board 1 to defeat AIM Joselito Asi while Shania Mae Mendoza took Board 2 against ACM Richard Allen Sicangco.

Palawan was without their import Padmini Rout for the second straight game as she was participating in another tournament; hence their reshuffling their boards.

However, Mindoro blanked Palawan in the next five boards, 10-4, for an incredible 14-7 win that sent them to the playoffs.

The Tamaraws finished the elimination with a 9-25 record, which is technically good for 10th in the Southern Division. But because the tournament was spiced up with the seventh and eighth placers having to beat the ninth- and 10th-placed squads albeit with a twice-to-beat advantage, Mindoro had a lifeline and they made the most out of it.

During the inaugural All-Filipino Cup of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines last conference, Mindoro finished with a 13-21 slate, which was good for seventh spot, and booked a playoff berth. But they were bounced in the quarterfinals by Camarines.

“It was quite a dramatic turnaround for a team that was even unsure of joining the Wesley So Cup,” admitted team manager Emmanuel Asi. “It’s a real Cinderella story of a rag tag team composed mostly of homegrown Mindorenos who were bound by their determination to form a team of their own and represent their beloved island province. A living zero to hero story.”

It was a shocking turn of events for Palawan, which with a 10-24 record seemingly made the next stage of the competition even without Rout for their last game of the elimination round.

The Queen’s Gambit had improved tremendously from the last conference not just in wins but also in overall team play.

When the quarterfinals of the Wesley So Cup begins this week, Mindoro will take on top-placer Cordova.