Saso scores another Top Five finish

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso and her Australian partner Minjee Lee took fifth place honors in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational after closing with an eight-under par 62 yesterday in Midland, Michigan.

Reigning US Women’s Open champion Saso shot an eagle and a birdie to complement the two eagles and four birdies of Lee as they ended the team competition at 18-under 262, six off the winning mark of Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn.

Saso and Lee both eagled the par-4 No. 2, which only counted as one in the best-ball format, and could have actually finished tied third if not for identical bogeys on the 17th.

The Pinay came off a joint fifth-place finish in Sylvania, Ohio going to this event.

Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan and her American teammate Sarah Schmelzel wound up in a share of 12th at 14-under 266.

Pagdanganan knocked down three birdies while Schmelzel had two as they submitted a 66 in the fourth round.

Another Pinay ace, Dottie Ardina, placed joint 35th with South African Paula Reto. They finished at six-under 274 following a 69.

The Jutanugarns closed out with a sizzling 11-under 59 to blast their way to the title at 24-under 256.

Ariya, 25, and Moriya, 26, matched their second-round 59 en route to a three-stoke triumph over defending champions Cydney Clanton of the US and Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand (64).

South Korean Kim A-lim and American Yealimi Noh (64) and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn and India’s Aditi Ashok (66) tied for third with their 261 cards.