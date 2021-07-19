








































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
Saso scores another Top Five finish
Yuka Saso
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
Saso scores another Top Five finish

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - July 19, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso and her Australian partner Minjee Lee took fifth place honors in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational after closing with an eight-under par 62 yesterday in Midland, Michigan.



Reigning US Women’s Open champion Saso shot an eagle and a birdie to complement the two eagles and four birdies of Lee as they ended the team competition at 18-under 262, six off the winning mark of Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn.



Saso and Lee both eagled the par-4 No. 2, which only counted as one in the best-ball format, and could have actually finished tied third if not for identical bogeys on the 17th.



The Pinay came off a joint fifth-place finish in Sylvania, Ohio going to this event.



Meanwhile, Bianca Pagdanganan and her American teammate Sarah Schmelzel wound up in a share of 12th at 14-under 266.



Pagdanganan knocked down three birdies while Schmelzel had two as they submitted a 66 in the fourth round.



Another Pinay ace, Dottie Ardina, placed joint 35th with South African Paula Reto. They finished at six-under 274 following a 69.



The Jutanugarns closed out with a sizzling 11-under 59 to blast their way to the title at 24-under 256.



Ariya, 25, and Moriya, 26, matched their second-round 59 en route to a three-stoke triumph over defending champions Cydney Clanton of the US and Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand (64).



South Korean Kim A-lim and American Yealimi Noh (64) and Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn and India’s Aditi Ashok (66) tied for third with their 261 cards.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      YUKA SASO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines gets 'favorable' draw in Asian women's volleyball tiff
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines gets 'favorable' draw in Asian women's volleyball tiff


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines is making a return to the Asian Senior Women's Volleyball Championship for the first time since 2017 with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT's Chot Reyes still adjusting to PBA coaching return
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT's Chot Reyes still adjusting to PBA coaching return


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Though steering his squad to a 86-79 win over the Terrafirma Dyip in their season opener, the eight-time PBA champion had...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bolts spoil Beermen's season debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bolts spoil Beermen's season debut


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Picking up from where they left off in 2020, the Bolts stamped their class on the Beermen anew, 93-87, to soar to a leading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bucks frustrate Suns in pivotal Game 5; on cusp of NBA title
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bucks frustrate Suns in pivotal Game 5; on cusp of NBA title


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Milwaukee Bucks are one win away from their first NBA title since 1971.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn eyes medal in possible final Olympics; Ando tipped to take over
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn eyes medal in possible final Olympics; Ando tipped to take over


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Hidilyn Diaz will be eyeing to snare nothing less than a medal, possibly the gold, in what could probably be her fourth and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Top Six eyed by young Olympic rowing debutant
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Top Six eyed by young Olympic rowing debutant


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Rower Cris Nievarez sets in motion Team Philippines’ quest in the Tokyo Olympics as he plunges into action in the heats...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sweet rebound, sweet Milan double for Eala
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Sweet rebound, sweet Milan double for Eala


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Alex Eala completed a rare double-championship, reigning supreme in both the girls’ singles and doubles events of the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Thirdy rejoins Gilas pool
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Thirdy rejoins Gilas pool


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Japan B. League mainstay Thirdy Ravena led the cast of returnees as Gilas Pilipinas opened its buildup for the coming FIBA...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Perlas member catches virus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Perlas member catches virus


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Premier Volleyball League yesterday froze all the scheduled games of the Perlas Spikers in the Open Conference after a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Bolts strike again
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 July 19, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Eight months after ending the dynasty of San Miguel Beer, the Meralco Bolts denied the redemption-seeking Beermen a winning start in the 46th PBA Philippine Cup last night.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with