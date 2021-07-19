Thirdy rejoins Gilas pool

MANILA, Philippines — Japan B. League mainstay Thirdy Ravena led the cast of returnees as Gilas Pilipinas opened its buildup for the coming FIBA Asia Cup.

Ravena rejoined the pool after missing the last two windows of the Asia Cup Qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament due to his commitment with San-en NeoPhoenix.

Entering the Gilas training camp at Inspire Sports Academy in Laguna along with the 6-foot-3 Ravena were Rey Suerte, Matt Nieto, Allyn Bulanadi, and Dave Ildefonso, who were sidelined by injuries during the ACQ and OQT.

PBA draftees Jaydee Tungcab and Tzaddy Rangel as well as Kemark Cariño are also back in the fold after missing the cut the last time.

The returning players hooked up with the core that swept its three assignments in the Clark qualifiers and made a gallant stand against Serbia and the Dominican Republic in the Belgrade OQT.

Dwight Ramos, who sat out the Belgrade competition due to groin injury, is back on the grind with Ange Kouame, Isaac Go, RJ Abarrientos, Justine Baltazar, SJ Belangel, Jordan Heading, Will Navarro, Mike Nieto, Geo Chiu and Carl Tamayo.

Towering Kai Sotto was not part of the 19-man pool that entered the bubble last Saturday. The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is in discussions with the camp of the 7-foot-3 young star, who is also set to play for the Adelaide 36ers in Australia.