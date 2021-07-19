Perlas member catches virus

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) yesterday froze all the scheduled games of the Perlas Spikers in the Open Conference after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.

The person in question has been transferred to an isolation facility while the rest of the members of the team were individually quarantined, needing to undergo another RT-PCR test five days after their initial test.

“Pending the results (of the tests), the scheduled games of Perlas have been postponed,” said Ricky Palou, president of the organizing Sports Vision Management Group Inc.

The Perlas Spikers were scheduled to play in Saturday’s opener of the country’s first pro volley league at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra.

The swift decision is in accordance with the PVL protocols duly approved in the Joint Administrative Order by the Games and Amusements Board, the Philippine Sports Commission and the Department of Health.

While the Perlas case is deemed an isolated one, the organizers and the hosts are leaving no stones unturned to ensure the safe conduct of play in the next five weeks with all nine teams and their respective delegations adhering to the strict health and safety measures of the bubble.

Meanwhile, the game pitting Petro Gazz versus Black Mamba Army yesterday was delayed due to heavy rains that created some slippery spots on the playing court.