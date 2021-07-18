








































































 




   

   









Perlas' PVL games postponed after member tests positive for COVID-19

                     

                        

                           
Perlas' PVL games postponed after member tests positive for COVID-19

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2021 - 6:49pm                           

                        


                        

                        
Games Monday

(PCV Socio-Civic & Cultural Center):



3 p.m.- PLDT Home Fibre vs Sta. Lucia Realty

6 p.m.- Cignal vs Chery Tiggo

 

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) on Sunday froze all the scheduled games of the Perlas Spikers in the Open Conference after a member of the team tested positive for COVID-19.



The person in question has been transferred to an isolation facility while the rest of the members of the team were individually quarantined and will undergo another RT-PCR testing five days after they were tested to prevent the spread of infection, should there be another one.



“Pending the results (of the tests), the scheduled games of Perlas have been postponed,” said Ricky Palou, president of the organizing Sports Vision Management Group, Inc.



The Perlas Spikers were scheduled to play in Saturday’s opener of the country’s first pro volley league at the PCV Socio-Civic Cultural Center in Bacarra. 



The swift decision is in accordance with the PVL protocols duly approved by the joint Committee of the GAB/JAO (Games and Amusements Board/Joint Administrative Order) and the PVL.



While the Perlas case is an isolated one, the organizers and the hosts are leaving no stones unturned to ensure the safe conduct of play in the next five weeks with all nine teams and their respective delegations adhering to the strict health and safety measures of their bubble on and off the court.



Meanwhile, the game pitting Petro Gazz with Black Mamba Army was delayed due to heavy rains that created some slippery spots on the playing court.



The Angels were leading the Lady Troopers, 25-19, when it was momentarily stopped.



Both Petro Gazz and Army have decided to wait for the conditions to improve based on FIBA rules citing to wait four hours from the time of stoppage due to “unforeseen events” before it will be called off, according to league commissioner Tony Liao.



If the conditions don’t improve, the game will be reset to a later date while if it improves, it will be resumed with the score, 25-19, 4-1.



Liao also said it has called off the Choco Mucho-Bali Pure game.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

