Eala breezes past Czech foe in singles final, books twin titles in Milan tiff

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is taking home two trophies from the JA Torneo Bonfiglio in Milan after ruling both girls' singles and girls' doubles.

A day after winning the doubles title with USA's Madison Sieg on Saturday, Eala took a straight-sets victory over Czech Republic's Nikola Bartunkova, 6-3, 6-3, in the Girls' Singles final Sunday.

The 16-year-old thus nabbed her fourth Junior Singles title, and her first since 2019.

Eala had a strong start against Bartunkova, zooming to a 4-1 lead in the set.

While the Czech tennister would fight back to cut the deficit to two games, 5-3, Eala was able to fend off her challenge.

Buoyed by her first set win, Eala flashed the same brand of dominance in the second set to come away with the title in a match that lasted an hour and 50 minutes.

For doubles, her win with Sieg was her third in the ITF Juniors Circuit.