Santiago sisters relish on court reunion in Chery Tiggo as PVL unfurls

MANILA, Philippines — After two long years, Didin Santiago-Manabat and Jaja Santiago found themselves back on the same side of the net in a volleyball game.

Bringing in the synergy that only family can give, the two towered for the Chery Tiggo Crossovers in their PVL pro season opener against the PLDT Home Fibr Hitters, 25-20, 25-17, 25-6 on Saturday.

Related Stories Jaja Santiago, Chery Tiggo tower over PLDT in PVL opener

And the volleyball players admitted feeling as good as they looked on the floor with their combined 23 points in the rout.

"Syempre masaya [ako] kasi after ilang taon na hindi kami nagkasama sa loob ng court, andiyan ulit yung taong umaalalay sakin," the younger Jaja said.

"Nakikita ko naman na sa aming dalawa ni Ate Dindin talaga pag magkasama kami yung challenge, yung pag-alalay [namin sa isa't isa] talagang gumaganda," she added.

With women's volleyball in the country having been on hold since 2019, the Santiago sisters have been away on different sides of the battlefield — with Dindin and Jaja playing for V. League squads Korobe AquaFairies and the Ageo Medics, respectively in Japan.

But now with the country's first-ever pro women's volleyball league going on full-speed ahead, the sisters now get to enjoy each other's company.

"Sobrang saya kasi lagi kong hinahanap yung kapatid ko sa court," Dindin quipped.

"Eto na, magkasama na kami so sobrang saya," she added.

Jaja and Dindin return to action with the Crossovers on Monday, July 19, against the Cignal HD Spikers.