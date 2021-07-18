








































































 




   

   









TNT's Chot Reyes still adjusting to PBA coaching return
Chot Reyes made his return to the PBA on Saturday with the TNT Tropang Giga
TNT's Chot Reyes still adjusting to PBA coaching return

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2021 - 9:43am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The PBA welcomed back one of its seasoned tacticians on Saturday when Chot Reyes returned to the sidelines of the league as a head coach for the TNT Tropang Giga.



Though steering his squad to a 86-79 win over the Terrafirma Dyip in their season opener, the eight-time PBA champion had to admit there was still a bit of rust having been absent from the PBA for so long.





"It felt weird to be very honest," Reyes said of being back in the PBA fold.



"I really didn't know anymore how to prepare for a game, you know, the routines. Especially now that there are a lot of restrictions. So it was weird in that sense," he continued.



The 57-year-old was last in the helm of a PBA team back in 2012, when he was also the head tactician for the then-TNT Tropang Texters.



Having adjusted to life outside of basketball for quite some time, after giving up the national team head coach post also in 2018, Reyes says it might take a little more time to get back on his groove.



Fortunately for TNT, Reyes sees himself slowly but surely getting back into his own groove as the season goes by.



"Hopefully as we get more games under our belt, I get more used to the routine," said Reyes.



Regardless of shaking off the rust, Reyes was sure of one thing — he missed the feeling that came with coaching in the PBA.



"Definitely the juices, the competition, the competitive juice gets going," said Reyes.



"You play a game like that where you have moments of happiness because your team is playing well and then you have moments of utter exasperation because your team is just messing up so badly, but that's basketball. That's why we love this game so much. That's why we're here to compete," he added.



Reyes and TNT get back in action on Wednesday, July 21 against the Magnolia Hotshots.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      PBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
