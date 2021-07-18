








































































 




   

   









TNT gives chot warm welcome
TNT big man Kelly Williams is challenged underneath by Terrafirma’s Matt Ganuelas-Rosser yesterday.
TNT gives chot warm welcome

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - July 18, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga marked the return of multi-titled coach Chot Reyes with an 86-79 win over Terrafirma in the second day of action in the 46th PBA Philippine Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena yesterday.



The Tropang Giga seized control with an 18-0 bomb bridging the second and third quarters before easing a bit in the windup.



“I’m happy we won but very disappointed with the way we played the last one quarter and a half,” said Reyes, who is making his PBA coaching comeback after a nine-year absence.



“I thought we weren’t faithful to how we wanted to play and this kind of effort is not going to make me sit here (post-game presscon for winning coaches) when we play the big teams,” added the eight-time champion mentor.



The Tropang Giga led by as many as 22 points and were comfortably up, 66-48, before the Dyip started outworking them.



Coach Johnedel Cardel’s charges managed to get to within five, 84-79, with still 2:10 left but just couldn’t follow through.



“Terrafirma beat us in the effort department,” rued Reyes.



Jayson Castro scattered 17 points to go with five rebounds and four assists while JP Erram turned in a double-double of 15 markers and 11 boards.



Troy Rosario (14) and RR Pogoy (10) also scored in twin digits for TNT.



Aldrech Ramos shot 17 spiked by three triples to lead a Dyip side that started a new chapter without former star CJ Perez (now with San Miguel).



In the other game, Magnolia unleashed Calvin Abueva on his former team Phoenix and came out victorious, 80-73.



Trade acquisition Abueva delivered 26 markers and 10 caroms as the Hotshots got back at their tormentors in the last bubble tournament.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

