Saso, Pagdanganan in striking distance

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan, with their respective partners, turned in solid rounds in the alternate-shot play yesterday to get to striking position for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational title in Midland, Michigan.

Reigning US Women’s Open holder Saso, playing with Australian Minjee Lee, and Pagdanganan, paired with American Sarah Schmelzel, assembled identical 10-under 200 cards through 54 holes to run just five strokes off the pace.

Saso and Lee birdied four of the first seven holes then ended with a bogey-birdie on Nos. 10 and 14 to submit a four-under par 66 that vaulted them back into contention.

Pagdanganan and Schmelzel, for their part, scattered three birdies against two bogeys for a 69.

The Pinay aces, who shared seventh spot with six other pairs, could make a run at the crown with a big outing in the culminating best-ball round.

The third Philippine bet in the field, Dottie Ardina, occupied joint 30th with her South African partner Paula Reto on five-under 205. They carded a 69 yesterday.

Defending champion Cydney Clanton of the US and Jasmine Suwannapura of Thailand (65), and the Indian-Thai tandem of Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok (67) shared pole position on 15-under 195s.

One shot adrift were Solheim Cup players Carlota Ciganda of Spain and Mel Reid of England, who had a 66.