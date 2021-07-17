








































































 




   

   









Eala, American partner rule Girls' Doubles in Milan tiff
Alex Eala in action during the recent French Open doubles tournament
Eala, American partner rule Girls' Doubles in Milan tiff

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2021 - 10:14pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala and Madison Sieg are the champions of the Girls' Doubles of JA Torneo Bonfiglio in Milan.



Eala and Sieg, seeded first in the tournament, eked out a gritty win over Lucija Ciric Bagaric and Sofia Costoulas, 6-4, 4-6, 13-11, in the finals on Saturday.





The pair took the cardiac win after failing to convert on two match points in the third set tiebreak.



Eala and Sieg looked poised to take a straight sets victory when they tied the second salvo 4-4 after trailing 1-3 early.



But Ciric Bagaric and Costoulas fended off the comeback to force the winner take-all third set.



It was a back-and-forth affair with neither pair pulling away. But breaks of the game sided with Eala and Sieg.



Eala thus clinched her third ITF Juniors Doubles title.



She also has a chance to make it a double title romp when she plays in the singles championship match on Sunday.



Eala will lock horns with Czech Republic's Nikola Bartunkova for the singles title.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

